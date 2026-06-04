🚨Three people were arrested Wednesday night outside Delaney Hall

🚨Newark lifted its 9 p.m. curfew after two quiet nights

🚨An investigation by Fox News reveals a network of groups forming the protesters at Delaney Hall.

NEWARK — Two days after lifting a curfew, State Police returned to Delaney Hall Wednesday to deal with protesters.

Mayor Ras Baraka had put the city's police in charge of securing the area this week after criticizing state troopers' heavy-handed tactics. A 9 p.m curfew, which the city implemented over the weekend, was lifted Wednesday after no arrests were made Monday and Tuesday nights. More than 60 were arrested during Sunday night's eruption.

But video by FNTV shows a chaotic scene Wednesday night outside the ICE detention center as Newark police officers, most of whom were only wearing their standard uniforms, pushed back protesters using pepper spray after they blocked vans trying to get in and out of the privately operated ICE detention center.

Protesters can also be seen surrounding a mini-van, shouting "shame!" and banging on the hood, waiting for police to remove a barricade and open a gate. Another video shows nearly a dozen Newark police officers holding a protester to the ground. Some protesters wore masks and gas masks.

In a separate video the crowd chanted "you are losers" and "quit your job." Officers stood silently in a line facing off against protesters who tried to debate the issues surrounding Delaney Hall.

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New Jersey 101.5 has learned that three people were arrested outside Delaney Hall Wednesday night. Two were charged with aggravated assault and a third with disorderly conduct. One is from Illinois, and two are from New York.

Days earlier, Baraka accused State Police of using “overly aggressive, unnecessary and in some instances unconstitutional” tactics. He said the city does not support approaches that "unnecessarily heighten tensions, particularly when civil rights, public safety and the well being of this community" is at stake.

Gov. Mikie Sherrill on Wednesday defended State Police but said that Attorney General Jennifer Davenport would investigate any allegations of aggressive behavior.

The governor said the goal it to focus on the reported poor conditions inside Delaney Hall.

An investigation by Fox News Digital shows that a network of 100 groups with $825 million in combined annual revenue make up the protesters at Delaney Hall. They are using Signal chats, strategic comms documents and military-style supply operations to plan their effort. The group includes the ACLU, Indivisible and Democratic Socialists of America.

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