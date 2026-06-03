⚠️ A New York man pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter and armed robbery in Atlantic City.

➡️ Prosecutors say he shot a man during a robbery and later answered the victim's cell phone.

🔴 The defendant also faces charges in New York tied to a fatal police chase crash.

ATLANTIC CITY — As he stands accused of killing a young woman while fleeing police, a man from New York State has admitted to shooting a man to death in a separate botched robbery.

Howard Griswold, 26, of Baldwinsville, NY, pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated manslaughter and first-degree armed robbery in Superior Court in Atlantic County on Wednesday. His plea deal calls for 25 years in state prison, and he must serve more than 21 years before being eligible for parole.

Howard Griswold (Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office) Howard Griswold (Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office) loading...

Prosecutors say robbery ended in fatal Atlantic City shooting

Prosecutors say the confession stems from a Jan. 20, 2024 robbery in Atlantic City. Armed with a Glock 9mm handgun, Griswold shot a local man to death. Surveillance cameras caught audio, including two gunshots. Griswold was also heard saying, "Give me that s***."

Police found the victim, Christian Hunter, 32, on N. Virginia Ave. near St. Andrew By the Sea Lutheran Church. Hunter's pockets had been turned out, and his cell phone was gone. Soon after, Hunter's friends called his cell. Griswold answered the phone call.

Howard Griswold and Melissa Tikaram (Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office) Howard Griswold and Melissa Tikaram (Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office) loading...

Surveillance video also caught a Nissan Rogue speeding away from the scene. According to prosecutors, the sedan was rented by Griswold's girlfriend.

Melissa Tikaram, 30, is accused of driving the vehicle away with Griswold riding as a passenger after the killing. The Nissan was later found in the parking lot of Resorts Hotel & Casino, where Tikaram and Griswold had booked a room. The charges against Tikaram are still pending.

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A 2017 Acura in the front yard of a home after a rollover crash. (New York State Police) A 2017 Acura in the front yard of a home after a rollover crash. (New York State Police) loading...

Separate New York case involves fatal police chase

Griswold is accused of killing another person only 10 weeks earlier. He was the driver of a car that flipped during a high-speed police chase, according to New York authorities.

New York State Police said they stopped Griswold's 2017 Acura ILX while he was going 85 mph in a 55 mph zone in Rome early on the morning of Nov. 7, 2023. A 22-year-old woman was in the passenger seat; she would be dead before the sun came up.

A 2017 Acura in the front yard of a home after a rollover crash. (New York State Police) 1 A 2017 Acura in the front yard of a home after a rollover crash. (New York State Police) 1 loading...

Troopers said that as they began to speak with Griswold, he rolled up his window and sped off. The police pursuit took multiple turns and continued through several red lights, ending only when the Acura hit a tree and rolled over. Passenger Shana Reahoo Chourd was soon declared dead at a local hospital.

It's unclear if Griswold was arrested immediately after the crash. In Oneida County, Griswold remains charged with vehicular manslaughter, manslaughter, fleeing police, drug possession, and a litany of other offenses.

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