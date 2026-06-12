🚨A woman sent a large amount of cash to a man posing as an FTC agent

🚨Police took over communications with the suspect

🚨Authorities say banks and government agencies never ask customers to move money

BERKELEY TOWNSHIP — A New York City man was arrested after he scammed a Berkeley Heights woman by representing himself as a Federal Trade Commission agent who was keeping her money safe, according to the Berkeley Township Police Department.

After an error message purporting to be from Microsoft popped up on a Berkeley Township woman's computer advising that her bank accounts had been compromised, she called the number in the message, police said. A male claiming to be from the FTC assured her that by sending him her money, the government agency would “protect” her money by storing it for her, according to police.

The woman spoke to several different people daily about her account, and the"agent" even sent someone to her house to pick up her money, according to police. They encouraged her to send the rest of her money so it was kept away from the "corrupt" banks," police said.

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Police turn the table on fake federal agent

By the time the woman realized it was a scam and contacted police, the woman had transferred a “large quantity of US currency," according to police. Officers took over the communications and got the agent to pick up more cash.

Police were waiting and took Ren Xin Huang, 54, of Flushing, NY, into custody. He is being held at the Ocean County Jail on third-degree theft by deception and third-degree money laundering, as well as conspiracy to commit third-degree theft by deception and conspiracy to commit third-degree money laundering.

The FTC said it is aware of this scam. Another form of it is for the victim to buy gold and give it to someone.

Berkeley Township police say that legitimate banks, government agencies, and financial institutions will never request customers to transfer or withdraw funds for “safekeeping." If you receive such a request, contact the bank through official channels.

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