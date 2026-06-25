💊 Two South Jersey doctors are accused of running an illegal prescription refill operation

⚖️ Federal prosecutors say the defendants ignored overdose deaths, pharmacy warnings, and insurer alerts

🚨 The case is part of a nationwide DOJ health care fraud crackdown

Two South Jersey doctors and a physician’s assistant from Pennsylvania have been charged in connection with an alleged pill mill conspiracy, as part of the Department of Justice’s 2026 National Health Care Fraud Takedown.

According to U.S. Attorney David Metcalf, the defendants, Dr. Joseph P. DiRenzo Jr., 64, of Egg Harbor Township, Dr. Marc A. Matozzo, 56, of Woodbury, and Joseph D. Norris, P.A., 62, of Philadelphia, have been named in the indictment.

South Jersey doctors accused of operating illegal prescription refill line

The trio is accused of operating a voicemail refill line from January 2020 through March 2025, that allowed patients to request and receive refills of controlled substance prescriptions, namely oxycodone and amphetamine, without talking to a licensed and registered doctor.

The defendants knew that certain pharmacies refused to fill certain controlled substance prescriptions, but the men submitted the refused prescriptions to other pharmacies and submitted scripts in the name of another medical professional in order to trick the pharmacies into filling them, Metcalf said.

“Medical professionals who prescribe powerful drugs indiscriminately are fueling the opioid crisis that continues to grip our area,” Metcalf said.

Prosecutors say overdose deaths did not stop alleged pill mill operation

The indictment further alleges that DiRenzo, Matozzo, and Norris received notice from pharmacy benefit managers and insurers that they had prescribed dangerous amounts of these medications, but continued to prescribe them anyway, he said.

Some patients who used the voicemail refill line suffered drug overdoses and died, Metcalf said. Although the defendants learned of the overdoses and deaths, they continued to operate the refill line to prescribe these controlled substances without interacting with patients, Metcalf said.

Federal charges include unlawful distribution of oxycodone and amphetamines

Besides conspiracy to unlawfully distribute controlled substances, DiRenzo, Matozzo, and Norris were each charged with two counts of unlawful distribution of controlled substances. Norris was additionally charged with one count of false statements related to health care matters.

DOJ health care fraud crackdown targets opioid abuse nationwide

The charges are part of a nationwide law enforcement action that resulted in charges against 455 defendants, including 90 doctors and other licensed medical professionals, for their alleged participation in health care fraud and opioid abuse schemes involving over $6.5 billion in false claims and significant patient harm, including death.

Metcalf said his office will never stop working to put pill mills out of business. He is asking anyone with knowledge of such prescription abuse to share their information with law enforcement.

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