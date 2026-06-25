⚠️ Authorities say investigators found 109 homemade explosive devices at a Denville home.

🔴 A 37-year-old man faces charges including risking widespread injury and destructive device possession.

❓ Prosecutors say the investigation is ongoing and are not discussing the suspect's intent.

DENVILLE — Authorities are being pointedly tight-lipped after they said a massive trove of explosives was found at a Morris County home.

Joseph Rizos, 37, is charged with second-degree recklessly risking widespread injury/damage and four counts of third-degree destructive device possession. He was arrested on Wednesday morning, according to Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll.

Investigators say homemade explosives were stored in shed

Investigators said they found 109 vials of homemade explosives "capable of massive destruction" at a Denville home on Avondale Road. According to detectives, Rizos had set up a clandestine laboratory inside the home's shed and had been using it since sometime last year.

The 109 explosives were in a crate with handwritten labels inside, detectives said. Using the labels, investigators found 1,007 grams of TNT, 546 grams of Picric Acid, 207 grams of PETN, and 1,020 grams of RDX, the main explosive in plastic explosives like C-4.

Detectives said a search of Rizos's bedroom and basement also found sodium nitrate, potassium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, blasting caps, red phosphorus, nitric acid, sulfuric acid, sodium and lead azide. Several firearms were also found in the home.

Prosecutor declines to discuss suspect's intent

On Thursday, Carroll released a vague statement that only raised more questions.

"We recognize that matters of national significance are transpiring in Northern New Jersey right now, and that this arrest may prompt speculation and concern. Given the ongoing nature of the investigation, law enforcement cannot discuss additional details at this time, such as the defendant’s intent," Carroll said.

The county prosecutor said the public would get more information when it's appropriate.

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