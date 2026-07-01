🎴 Police said the incident happened after a card collector's event in Woodbridge

🚔 The suspects also fled with $12,000 in cash, according to police

🔎 Woodbridge police are searching for the suspects

WOODBRIDGE — A father and his adult son were physically assaulted and robbed at gunpoint of $150,000 worth of Pokémon cards after a card collector’s event in Woodbridge over the weekend.

Gunpoint robbery after Woodbridge Pokémon card collector event

The armed robbery happened on June 28 at around 4:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the APA Hotel, following a card collector’s event, Woodbridge police confirmed.

They said the victims, a 27-year-old man and his 69-year-old father, were packing up their cards and merchandise when they were approached by two men in a white BMW X3.

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APA Hotel in Woodbridge (Google Street View/Woodbridge PD via Facebook) APA Hotel in Woodbridge (Google Street View/Woodbridge PD via Facebook)

Father and son assaulted as thieves steal rare Pokémon cards

Police said the suspects struck the younger man in the face, knocking him to the ground, and later pointed a gun at him and his father, demanding the cards.

A short struggle ensued between the victims and the suspects, which ended when the suspects escalated their verbal and physical firearm threats, police said.

Police search for suspects who fled with $162,000 in valuables

Police said the thieves escaped in the BMW with a gray suitcase containing the $150,000 worth of Pokémon cards and stickers, along with $12,000 in cash in a green crossbody bag.

They were last seen heading toward South Wood Avenue near the Garden State Parkway, and remain at large, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Woodbridge Police Department at 732-634-7700.

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