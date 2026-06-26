⚠️ Former Manalapan officer Kevin Ruditsky pleaded guilty to computer crimes and child endangerment.

🔴 Ruditsky used law enforcement databases to obtain personal information about underage girls.

➡️ Monmouth County prosecutors say they will seek a sentence of 10 years in prison.

MANALAPAN — A longtime patrolman faces 10 years in prison and a spot on the sex offender registry.

On Thursday, former Manalapan Police Officer Kevin Ruditsky pleaded guilty to two counts of computer criminal activity and one count of child endangerment, all third-degree. Ruditsky is also barred from any form of public service in New Jersey, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago.

Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 20, 2026.

Kevin Ruditsky faces 10 years in prison (Canva/Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office) Kevin Ruditsky faces 10 years in prison (Canva/Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office)

Former officer admitted accessing teen's information without authorization

According to prosecutors, the disgraced officer's plea stems from predatory behavior that began more than three years ago.

Ruditsky admitted that in December 2022, he looked up an underage girl's personal information in a law enforcement database. Several months later, he developed an obsession with another teenage girl that went even further.

On Aug. 1, 2023, Ruditsky was one of many officers at Manalapan's annual National Night Out event. While there in his uniform, Ruditsky met a 16-year-old girl and had her sit in his patrol car. The officer went on to send her sexually explicit messages and photos using social media, prosecutors said.

Traffic stop and late-night visit escalated investigation

Ruditsky pulled the girl over on Route 9 days later. During the traffic stop, he put her in handcuffs without a legal reason and tried to kiss her. He also looked up this girl's personal information in the law enforcement database without cause.

The obsession escalated, and one night around 2:30 a.m., Ruditsky parked his police vehicle outside of the victim's home. He only stopped after the victim reported him to law enforcement.

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