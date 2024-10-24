Handcuffs and texts: NJ cop indicted on charges that he preyed on teens

✅ Manalapan cop Kevin Ruditsky met a teen at National Night Out

✅ He later handcuffed and tried to kiss her, officials say

✅ A second teen came forward since the initial charges were announced

MANALAPAN — A cop who sent sexually explicit texts to a 16-year-old girl he let sit in his patrol car during National Night Out has been indicted 19 by a Monmouth County grand jury after a second teen came forward.

Kevin Ruditsky, 46, began sending inappropriate messages and photos to the girl hours after the annual community event even after she made her age clear in August 2023, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.

Several days after the event, which Ruditsky helped plan in years past, he pulled over the girls' car on Route 9. He turned his body and dash cam off before handcuffing the girl and trying to kiss her, prosecutors said.

Ruditsky is currently suspended from his position with Manalapan police.

Second teen comes forward

A second teen who was 17 at the time came forward and told police she also received "inappropriate messages" from Ruditsky in December 2022. It was also found that he looked both girls up in a law enforcement database.

Ruditsky is charged with second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, nine counts of second-degree official misconduct, three counts of third-degree computer theft, third-degree hindering apprehension, three counts of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child, and single counts of third-degree hindering apprehension, fourth-degree impersonating a law enforcement officer (while suspended from duty), and fourth-degree stalking.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact prosecutors at 800-533-7443.

