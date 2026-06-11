⚠️ Howell police charged a 12-year-old after an e-dirt bike incident near a local school.

➡️ Officers said the rider accelerated to as much as 50 mph instead of stopping.

🔴 Police seized the bike and warned of increased enforcement tied to safety concerns.

HOWELL — A middle-school-aged juvenile is in trouble for recklessly speeding on an electric dirt bike on a residential road.

On Monday around 3 p.m., Howell police were patrolling in the area around Taunton Elementary School as part of a response to complaints about electric dirt bike use.

An officer saw one juvenile riding an e-dirt bike the wrong way on Old Hickory Way without a visible license plate and failing to stop at a stop sign.

The policeman turned on his patrol car’s lights and sirens and also used its announcement system to urge the young rider to stop.

Police said the juvenile sped up to 45–50 mph while looking back at the patrol vehicle.

Howell police patrol for e-dirt bike use (Google Maps) NJ 12 year old busted on e dirt bike -

Police say rider accelerated instead of stopping

Due to safety concerns, the officer ended the pursuit — but investigators found the rider was a 12-year-old Howell resident.

The child was charged as a juvenile with acts equivalent to eluding police, along with multiple motor vehicle and township ordinance violations, including illegal operation of an off-road vehicle on public streets.

The electric dirt bike was seized and may be forfeited.

Unlike lower-level e-bicycles, electric dirt bikes are considered motor vehicles and must be properly registered, insured, and operated by a licensed operator to be used on roads.

It is illegal to operate e-dirt bikes or ATVs on any public road, sidewalk, trail or park.

Entry-level bikes reach 15–30 mph, mid-range “recreational” models go 30–50 mph and cost between $1,000 and over $2,000.

“High-performance” e-dirt bikes can go top out above 80 mph.

Photo by G-FORCE Bike on Unsplash E-Bike

New Jersey e-bike rules are different from e-dirt bike laws

Police have boosted enforcement efforts as locals have been reporting more of these illegal e-dirt bikes in use, leading to heightened crash risks.

New Jersey has a new classification system for electronic bikes, which are different from e-dirt bikes.

Most e-bikes require registration with the NJMVC, liability insurance, and the operator must hold a valid driver's license or a specialized motorized bicycle license. The grace period ends on July 19.

Users must be at least 15 to operate any e-bike on public roads.

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