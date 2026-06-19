⚠️ Freehold Township Little League president is accused of stealing more than $73,000 from the organization.

➡️ Prosecutors said Donald Petito submitted fake or inflated reimbursement requests beginning in 2022.

🔴 Investigators urge anyone with details to contact the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.

FREEHOLD – A 42-year-old local man is accused of stealing more than $73,000 from the Freehold Township Little League organization while serving as its president.

Donald Petito, of Freehold, is charged with third-degree theft by unlawful taking or disposition.

A Monmouth County Crime Stoppers tip launched the investigation by the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office Financial Crimes and Special Prosecutions Unit.

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Prosecutors say Little League Venmo funds were diverted

Starting in 2022, Petito began submitting fake reimbursement requests to the league for purchases, either with inflated value or entirely made up, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said.

Petito is also accused of stealing funds from the League’s Venmo funds, by first transferring them to his personal Venmo account, then to a business account he controlled.

He is no longer the president of the league. A request for comment from the organization was not immediately answered on Friday.

Anyone with further information about the defendant’s activities is asked to contact MCPO Detective Debra Bassinder at 800-533-7443.

Read More: Bruce Darrow faces theft charges over youth league funds

Monmouth County, NJ (Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration ) Monmouth County, NJ (Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration )

Petito was served with the charge via summons on Thursday, pending future proceedings in Monmouth County Superior Court.

As of Friday, no defense attorney was listed for Petito in court records.

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