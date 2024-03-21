NJ cop gets prison for stealing from colleagues and kids
🔷 NJ officer admits stealing from police, youth funds
🔷 Ex-Sgt. has paid thousands back to victims
🔷 Former cop gets prison
A former Wall police sergeant has been sentenced to five years in prison, for stealing a combined total of more than $115,000 from his local police union, a youth football group and at least two charitable fundraisers.
James Cadigan appeared in Monmouth County Superior Court on Wednesday, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago announced.
He previously pleaded guilty in December, to charges of second- and third-degree theft by unlawful taking.
The 42-year-old must serve just over one year before becoming eligible for parole, the Asbury Park Press reported.
Cadigan had been suspended since his arrest in late 2022 — he now has permanently lost his job and would never be able to seek public employment.
He was initially accused of stealing more than $75,000 from his local union chapter.
Wall Township Police Benevolent Association Local No. 234 discovered that a "significant amount of cash" was missing following an annual fundraising event called the “Pignic.”
Read More: Wall, NJ police official accused of stealing $75K from PBA
Then in April 2023, Cadigan was additionally accused of stealing $20,000 or so from a youth football group he was in charge of, including several thousand earmarked for charity.
Prosecutors said that Cadigan used the account of the Wall American Youth Football nonprofit organization as an illegal personal backyard expense fund.
Cadigan, who was the organization's president, used a debit card for the AYF to rack up $20,000 in purchases.
Read More: Sgt. accused of ripping off Wall PBA faces new charges
Those items included pool pumps and chemicals, a quilted hammock, a karaoke machine, an inflatable movie screen, grill tools and accessories, a pressure washer, backyard and holiday decorations and accessories for tapping and serving draft beer.
He also used the nonprofit’s funds to buy himself a weight sled trainer, a boot warmer and a truck hitch.
Cadigan said in court that he had paid back the PBA $91,500 and $24,150 to the AYF, for a combined total of more than $115,650.
He used money from cashing in on life-insurance policies set up to benefit his children, Asbury Park Press reported, in addition to receiving a loan from his parents.
“Our agency is happy that this is now behind us and we can continue to build public trust,” Wall Township Police Chief Sean O’Halloran said in a written release.
“I again want to praise the officers of Wall Police who discovered this crime and reported it without hesitation. This shows their level of integrity and commitment to the agency and the town."
O'Halloran also thanked the prosecutor’s office for professionalism and diligence in handling the case.
Asbury Park Press shared video from Cadigan's sentencing, including a statement given by the former police sergeant.
