ALLENHURST — An investigation into potential fraud at the ballot box has concluded.

Officials say there is no evidence of criminal activity related to non-partisan elections in the borough in May.

An investigation was launched after locals feared that non-residents were using their summer addresses to beat the system and cast votes. The number of registered voters shot up by nearly 75% in one year.

According to the New Jersey Globe, droves of vehicles with New York plates were showing up at the polls.

In the election, the incumbent mayor and his running mates lost by a 2-1 margin. Voter turnout in Allenhurst was around 63%.

NJ falls short on list of safest states

The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office confirmed that an investigation into the allegations had launched. The Globe reported that the investigation also included Allenhurst neighbors Deal and Loch Arbour.

"An MCPO investigation into allegations that certain individuals may have improperly registered to vote and/or voted in a previous election in Monmouth County has concluded without the recovery of evidence of criminal activity or the filing of criminal charges," the prosecutor's office told New Jersey 101.5. "The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office stands committed to making sure that elections are not encumbered by fraud or election interference and will thoroughly investigate such allegations in conjunction with our federal, state and local partners."

