Officials investigate whether NJ town is having crooked elections

🔴 The number of registered voters in Allenhurst has increased in the past year

🔴 A number of cars with New York plates were seen during Tuesday's election

🔴 The prosecutor's office is conducting an investigation but did not name the town

An investigation is underway in Monmouth County about whether or not non-residents used their summer home addresses to register to vote.

The New Jersey Globe reported the number of eligible voters increased significantly in the past year in Allenhurst and exceeded the number of residents reported in the 2020 census.

According to the Monmouth County Clerk's Office, Allenhurst has 597 registered voters. in Allenhurst had a population of 472 as of the 2020 U.S. Census.

The Globe reported that the investigation was prompted by a number of vehicles with New York license plates arriving in the borough during Tuesday's Election Day to elect commissioners. A "huge" amount of voters asked to produce proof of residency were placed on a challenge list.

Allenhurst is largely a Republican municipality, with more than 53% of voters going for President Donald Trump in 2020, nearly 61% going for Trump in 2016, and more than 60% going for Mitt Romney in 2012.

Monmouth County voting precincts Monmouth County voting precincts (Monmouth County Clerk's Office) loading...

'Active investigation' by prosecutor's office

The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office told New Jersey 101.5 that there is an “active investigation into allegations that certain individuals may have improperly registered to vote and/or voted in a previous election in Monmouth County.” The office did not disclose the name of the township or borough.

"While we cannot discuss any specific details of the investigation at this time, what we can say is that we take any-and-all allegations of interference with free and fair elections with the utmost seriousness, as ensuring their integrity is a fundamental responsibility of any functioning democracy," the office said in a statement.

Allenhurst Mayor David McLaughlin on Friday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for comment.

