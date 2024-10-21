Safest states in America: See where NJ ranks in 2024

🚨 Safety encompasses more than just of the odds of getting robbed

Do you feel safe in New Jersey?

The Garden State falls short of the top 10 in a new report about the safest states in America, but still, the analysis suggests New Jersey is safer than most other states.

To make its list, personal finance website WalletHub looked at more than 52 metrics across the categories of: personal and residential safety; financial safety; road safety; workplace safety; and emergency preparedness.

While the site takes into account measures such as assaults per capita and bullying, weight is also given to factors such as job security and the quality of roads.

New Jersey's ranking

On WalletHub's list of the safest states in the U.S., New Jersey ranks at No. 17, in between Maryland at No. 16 and Washington at No. 18.

New Jersey only ranks among the top 10 states in the category of personal and residential safety. According to the report, New Jersey is 14th for road safety, 24th for emergency preparedness, 29th for workplace safety, and 41st for financial safety.

The report gives New Jersey credit for having one of the lowest road fatality rates, based on vehicles miles traveled, and one of the lowest rates of fatal occupational injuries. Also, the Garden State is tied with Wyoming and Louisiana for law enforcement employees per capita.

According to the report, Vermont is the safest state in the country. The Northeast makes up the list's top 4: New Hampshire is No. 2, Maine is No. 3, and Massachusetts is No. 4.

Louisiana is the least safe state in the U.S., WalletHub says.

New York ranks at No. 24. Pennsylvania is No. 28.

