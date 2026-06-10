Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show on Monday:

Olivia Belloso Olivia Belloso (Township of Union via Facebook) loading...

☑️ Union High School senior Olivia Belloso has died after a Florida crash

☑️ Her family's taxi was rear-ended while heading to Fort Lauderdale for a cruise

☑️ Grief counselors will be available on Wednesday at Union High School

UNION TOWNSHIP (Union) — A high school senior who had been seriously injured in a crash involving a cement truck during a family vacation in Florida has died.

On May 15, the Belloso family was headed from an airport in Orlando to board a cruise in Fort Lauderdale when their stopped taxi was rear-ended by a cement truck on the ramp from Route 595 west to Route 95, the Florida State Highway Patrol told CBS Miami. Video of the crash shows heavy damage to the minivan, which was carrying seven people.

Olivia Belloso, a senior at Union High School and a member of the Junior ROTC program, suffered the most serious injuries in the crash. She was still in ICU following intestinal surgery, according to TAP into Union.

The family remained in Florida, according to a GoFundMe campaign created to help with their expenses.

Blood and used medical items remain at the scene of a stabbing in Penn Station on June 7, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Adam Gray/Getty Images) Blood and used medical items remain at the scene of a stabbing in Penn Station on June 7, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Adam Gray/Getty Images) loading...

⚠️ Five victims were hospitalized after a stabbing spree at Penn Station on Sunday.

➡️ The suspect had been arrested in Long Branch just days earlier, court records show.

🔴 He previously pleaded guilty in New Jersey to a stabbing that wounded a man in Newark.

NEW YORK — The man arrested after a bloody rampage at New York's Penn Station has stabbed before.

Five victims, plus the suspect, were hospitalized following the gruesome stabbings at the New Jersey Transit concourse on Sunday, according to Amtrak police. The suspect entered the train station just moments before the early evening attack.

Hector M. Deleon has not yet been arraigned after the harrowing incident, Manhattan District Attorney's Office spokesman Doug Cohen said to New Jersey 101.5.

Victim Henry Obadiah said he was lucky to be alive. Obadiah locked eyes with the "crazy looking guy" just before he was struck in the face, he said to NBC 4 New York. All five victims were men over 30 years old, the New York Post reported.

As of Tuesday afternoon, no charges have been announced against Deleon. But there's no shortage of charges on his lengthy rap sheet. The 51-year-old's previous convictions were first reported by the New York Post, citing unnamed sources.

Click the link above to see what charged Deleon has faced in the past.

Rendering of new New York Penn Station (Heller Inc.) Rendering of new New York Penn Station (Heller Inc.) loading...

NEW YORK (AP) — When Manhattan's original Pennsylvania Station was demolished in 1963, it marked the undignified end to one of America’s great public works, a monolithic Beaux Arts train terminal with Roman-style columns and a spacious central waiting area that was at the time the city's largest indoor space.

In its place rose Madison Square Garden — home of NBA’s New York Knicks and NHL’s New York Rangers — while train commuters were forced underground into gloomy, claustrophobic, low-ceilinged corridors when the redesign was completed in 1968.

“Through Pennsylvania Station one entered the city like a god,” the architectural historian Vincent Scully famously lamented. “One scuttles in now like a rat.”

But a dramatic new vision for the busiest transit hub in the Western Hemisphere calls for a return to the original station's grandeur from 1910.

Renderings released Monday feature a rectangular stone facade lined with imposing columns along a grand entryway. Inside, a sunlight-drenched concourse boasts soaring ceilings more than 50 feet (15 meters) high in places. There are bronze finishes and other ornamental details, like a bas-relief of the city’s famous skyline and a large station clock.

Inside one entryway, an inside wall bears the seal and name of President Donald Trump, who had Amtrak assume control of the project last year after decades of political infighting among transit agencies and opposition to moving MSG from billionaire owner James Dolan.

AP Photo/Matt Rourke AP Photo/Matt Rourke loading...

✔️A GOP election integrity review says hundreds of non-citizens were on voter rolls

✔️The task force says it documented at least 30 illegal votes

✔️Some cases surfaced after people notified the state they were not eligible to vote

Hundreds of non-citizens were registered to vote in every New Jersey county, with some casting votes for years, according to a review by the state Republican Party.

The party's Election Integrity Task Force, which was launched in May, was intended to find irregularities in the voting system. It found what Chairwoman Christine Giordano Hanlon called "significant breaches" that allowed at least 30 documented cases of illegal votes.

The illegal voters may be taking advantage of the state law allowing unauthorized immigrants to get a driver's license.

Lax citizenship-verification safeguards allow them to become registered through the MVC integrated system. The system connects online services, digital licensing, and in-agency systems.

The report lands amid a renewed national fight over election integrity. California's slow-counted Los Angeles mayoral race has reignited Republican concerns about election safeguards and public confidence in voting systems, even as state officials insist the process is working as intended and there is no evidence of widespread fraud.

New Jersey Republicans say their findings add another layer to that debate, arguing that voter-roll accuracy and citizenship verification deserve closer scrutiny before future elections.

Alpha Sigma Phi fraternity house at Rutgers University A 19-year-old student was critically hurt in October 2025 at the Alpha Sigma Phi fraternity house at Rutgers University. (Google Maps/Alpha Sigma Phi/Middlesex County Prosecutor/Townsquare Media illustration) loading...

⚠️ Prosecutors have closed the investigation into an accused Rutgers fraternity hazing incident.

➡️ A 19-year-old student was hospitalized after being critically hurt in October.

🔴 The fraternity chapter shut down permanently, but no criminal charges were filed.

NEW BRUNSWICK — Seven months after a disconnected 911 call was the first sign of an accused hazing emergency at a fraternity house at Rutgers University, the investigation is closed.

On Oct. 15, police found a 19-year-old student critically hurt, unconscious and being loaded into a private vehicle at the Alpha Sigma Phi house along College Avenue in New Brunswick.

After being hospitalized for a week, the Matawan resident’s condition had improved to better than critical, police confirmed.

His identity has remained private, as no other details were ever shared publicly.

Rutgers fraternity chapter shut down after hazing investigation

“Based on our investigation, hazing did occur and as a result, the fraternity made the decision to close the chapter,“ Alpha Sigma Phi President and CEO Gordy Heminger said in a previous statement to New Jersey 101.5 on Oct. 24.

"Any member involved, directly or indirectly, will be permanently expelled," he added.

In January, the national fraternity announced its intention to sue all the individuals involved.

No criminal charges were ultimately pursued, according to an update this week.

“The investigation has been closed out, we have no updates to provide at this time,” a spokesperson for the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office said to New Jersey 101.5.

Biggest layoffs in New Jersey this year New Jersey started 2026 with more than 4,700 notable layoffs announced, revealed by employers in the first three months. By early June, the total was over 7,600. Here's a look at the largest announcements. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

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You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

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