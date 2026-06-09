✔️A GOP election integrity review says hundreds of non-citizens were on voter rolls

✔️The task force says it documented at least 30 illegal votes

✔️Some cases surfaced after people notified the state they were not eligible to vote

Hundreds of non-citizens were registered to vote in every New Jersey county, with some casting votes for years, according to a review by the state Republican Party.

The party's Election Integrity Task Force, which was launched in May, was intended to find irregularities in the voting system. It found what Chairwoman Christine Giordano Hanlon called "significant breaches" that allowed at least 30 documented cases of illegal votes.

The illegal voters may be taking advantage of the state law allowing unauthorized immigrants to get a driver's license.

Lax citizenship-verification safeguards allow them to become registered through the MVC integrated system. The system connects online services, digital licensing, and in-agency systems.

Republicans focus on election integrity

The report lands amid a renewed national fight over election integrity. California's slow-counted Los Angeles mayoral race has reignited Republican concerns about election safeguards and public confidence in voting systems, even as state officials insist the process is working as intended and there is no evidence of widespread fraud.

New Jersey Republicans say their findings add another layer to that debate, arguing that voter-roll accuracy and citizenship verification deserve closer scrutiny before future elections.

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“This may be one of the most significant election-integrity issues in New Jersey history,” Hanlon said. “Not only do county-level records show that hundreds of non-citizens were placed on New Jersey’s voter rolls, but additional documentation indicates multiple cases of non-citizens casting ballots in multiple elections.”

Some of the cases came to light through self-reporting after people who were automatically registered to vote under the state's "opt out" system notified the state that they weren't eligible.

“Without these disclosures, election officials may never have detected these individuals on the voter rolls, highlighting another major gap in our existing system,” Hanlon said.

The task force expects to review more public records from additional counties. Hanlon did not disclose how many counties have been reviewed.

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