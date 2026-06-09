✅Montclair schools criticized a food service vendor over a watermelon image

✅Superintendent Ruth Turner called the image used for Juneteenth offensive

✅The vendor apologized and removed the image

MONTCLAIR — The school superintendent called out the district's food service company for using an offensive racial stereotype on the menu for Juneteenth.

Soxdeo, the food services supplier used by Montclair public schools, used a picture of a watermelon to illustrate the menu for Friday, June 19. In a message to the school community obtained by Montclair Local, Superintendent Ruth Turner called it "inappropriate, insensitive, and inconsistent with the values of Montclair Public Schools."

“Its appearance in connection with Juneteenth, a holiday that commemorates the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States and celebrates Black freedom, resilience, and achievement, was offensive and unacceptable,” according to the superintendent.

Flyer for Juneteen Block Party at the Montclair Public Library Flyer for Juneteen Block Party at the Montclair Public Library (Montclair Public Library) loading...

A resident's complaint brought the issue to the district’s attention

Once the image was noticed, Sodexo complied with an order from Turner to remove it from the menu immediately. The intention was to highlight a menu option that was served regularly, an apologetic Sodexo statement said, according to Montclair Local.

Turner said that the image was brought to the district's attention by a resident. She did not disclose how many complaints it received or if any action was taken by the district against Sodexo.

The company took over food service for the district in January, according to Patch.

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