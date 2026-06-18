✅ICE says the man it initially identified as its Stafford target had already self-deported

✅Agents stopped a van leaving the man's last known address

✅ICE says people who self-deport can receive travel assistance and seek legal reentry

STAFFORD — The individual ICE named as their suspect during a targeted stop was already out of the country, the agency admitted Thursday.

ICE initially named Friedrich Castillo-Ormeno of Peru as the person targeted during a stop on Route 72 in Stafford on Monday. However, in follow-up statements, ICE referred only to an unnamed "driver" who "weaponized" the van and struck an ICE agent. Eduardo Cruz Garcia, of Barnegat, was identified on Wednesday as the driver.

"ICE was conducting a targeted immigration enforcement operation at Castillo-Ormeno’s last known address. Officers observed an illegal alien who looked similar to the target get into a van that departed the residence," an ICE spokesperson said Thursday.

Castillo-Ormeno self-deported using the CBP Home app, according to ICE. It was the same information that someone who identified themselves as Castillo-Ormeno told New Jersey 101.5 in an email earlier in the week.

“We’re glad Castillo-Ormeno did what every illegal alien should do: self-deport. Illegal aliens can take control of their departure," the agency said.

Those who choose to self-deport are given $2,600 and a free flight back to their home country. They will also have the chance to come back to the United States following legal steps.

Plane ticket showing Friedrich Gotardo Kevit Castillo Ormeno traveled from JFK Airport in New York to Lima Peru on March 2, 2026. (Friedrich Gotardo Kevit Castillo) Plane ticket showing Friedrich Gotardo Kevit Castillo Ormeno traveled from JFK Airport in New York to Lima Peru on March 2, 2026.

ICE says original Stafford target had already self-deported

New Jersey 101.5 received an email just before 9 p.m. Monday from a man identifying himself as Friedrich Castillo, who said he has not been in the United States for months. His immigration status was not disclosed.

"I've been in Peru since March 2, 2026. I left through CBP Home, and I even received the incentive they sent me after I sent photos as proof that I was already in my country," the email said.

The email included documentation showing Friedrich Gotardo Kevit Castillo Ormeno traveling from JFK Airport to Lima, Peru, on March 2.

Passenger and gunfire questions remain unresolved

Neither ICE nor the FBI, which is leading the investigation, addressed some lingering questions about Monday's incident in Stafford.

Who was the passenger in the van?

Frazer did not disclose whether the passenger in the van during Monday's stop has been taken into custody or is connected to the original ICE operation.

Were shots fired?

Stafford police said in an earlier update that the injured ICE agent fired at the van as it left the scene, while federal officials said that the van strike had caused the injured officer's weapon to "discharge."

Frazer did not mention any gunfire in Tuesday's announcement or in the criminal complaint.

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