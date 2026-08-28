⚠️ Two Ocean County nursing home workers pleaded guilty in separate patient assault cases.

➡️ One nurse used pepper spray on an 87-year-old man with dementia at a Manchester facility.

🔴 A nursing director in Bayville assaulted a 77-year-old with a broom and then tried to cover it up.

State officials say two Ocean County nursing home employees have pleaded guilty to assault charges involving elderly patients in incidents at different facilities.

Lisa L. Erikson, of Manchester, was a licensed nurse at Whiting Gardens Rehabilitation and Nursing Center when she used pepper spray in March 2025 against an 87-year-old man with dementia, depression, and anxiety.

In an unrelated incident in June 2023, Patricia Lindo-Ahono was the director of nursing at Crystal Lake Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Bayville when she used a broom to beat a 77-year-old patient.

As part of both cases, the women must permanently give up their nursing licenses.

Read More: NJ indicts nurse for assaulting Whiting elderly dementia patient

Whiting Gardens in the Whiting section of Manchester 4/15/25 (Marissa Thorn, Townsquare Media) Whiting Gardens in the Whiting section of Manchester 4/15/25

Nurse used pepper spray on elderly dementia patient

Erikson used her own “personal” spray against the victim at close range as he tried to shield himself. The 57-year-old nurse then sprayed him again, before leaving him on the floor.

The patient eventually found his way to another resident’s room. Erikson and another person then forcibly removed him and closed him in his own room, without any aid.

First responders eventually came and brought the man for treatment.

Erikson pleaded guilty before Ocean County Superior Court Judge Kimarie Rahill to second-degree aggravated assault and third-degree counts of possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and neglect of an elderly adult.

The state will recommend 364 days in county jail as a condition of probation for Erikson at sentencing on Nov. 13.

Read More: Charges against Crystal Lake nursing director for resident assault

NJ nursing home director accused of elder abuse at Crystal Lake Rehabilitation Center (Google Maps, bsauter/Getty Stock) NJ nursing home director accused of elder abuse at Crystal Lake Rehabilitation Center (Google Maps, bsauter/Getty Stock)

The broom assault incident in a Crystal Lake rehab hallway was caught on video taken by a different nurse.

Lindo-Ahono, of Irvington, then tried to cover up her actions.

She pleaded guilty before Ocean County Superior Court Judge Guy P. Ryan to third-degree tampering with witnesses and fourth-degree assault upon an institutionalized elderly person.

At her sentencing Oct. 30, the state will recommend three years of probation.

That’s based on Lindo-Ahono doing 50 hours of community service and attending court-ordered anger management classes, State Attorney General Jennifer Davenport said.

“Such conduct is wholly unacceptable, and those who abuse or neglect elderly residents in their care must be held accountable,” Davenport said in a written statement on Friday.

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