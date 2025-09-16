A nurse accused of pepper-spraying an elderly dementia patient at an Ocean County rehabilitation center and a second staff member accused of neglect now face charges at the state level.

Lisa L. Erikson, of Manchester, was indicted by a state grand jury on Sept. 9, on two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and neglect of an elderly or disabled adult, and assault on an institutionalized elderly person.

The 56-year-old licensed practical nurse was first arrested in April at Whiting Gardens Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Whiting.

A 34-year-old certified nursing assistant, Joshua Benner, of Brick, was also indicted on a charge of neglect of an elderly or disabled adult.

Ocean County nurse accused of pepper spraying dementia patient Ocean County nurse accused of pepper spraying dementia patient(Google Maps) loading...

Police say NJ 87-year-old patient sprayed in the face twice

Investigators have said that on March 19 at 8 p.m., an 87-year-old man with dementia, depression, and anxiety hit a nursing cart in the facility’s hallway, ripping off a computer mouse and phone receiver by the cords.

Erikson has been accused of spraying him twice at close range with her personal pepper — or oleoresin capsicum — spray, as he tried to shield himself.

The elderly patient remained alone on the ground for several minutes before crawling to stand up and enter another resident’s room.

Nurse and nursing assistant accused of ignoring patient for almost an hour

Benner and Erikson have been accused of then forcibly moving the man to his own room, leaving him without help for nearly an hour, when first responders arrived at 8:53 p.m.

The victim was then treated and taken to a hospital, Attorney General Matthew Platkin said.

“Physically assaulting a resident is inexcusable, and we will not stand by and allow such conduct to continue. These defendants will be held accountable,” Platkin said in a written release on Tuesday.

The state Office of the Insurance Fraud Prosecutor is now handling the case, and has thanked both Manchester Police and the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office for their help.

At the time of her arrest, Manchester police incorrectly said Erikson's age was 58.

Whiting Gardens Rehab cited for widespread issues in routine inspections

Over the past 10 years, Whiting Gardens Rehabilitation And Nursing Center has been cited for 44 deficiencies during 11 routine inspections, according to state records.

It ranked as an “F” for scope and severity, meaning widespread issues with “potential for more than minimal harm.”

The 200-bed Long Term Care facility at 3000 Hilltop Road, Whiting, is run by administrator Shlomo Jankelovits.

Separately, the facility has undergone six inspections based on complaints made against it, in the same 10-year span.

In those, 18 deficiencies were cited, at least some of which qualified as “Immediate jeopardy to resident health or safety,” or “J” for scope and severity.

Scope and severity applies only to federally certified nursing homes for patients on Medicare.

The 12-letter ranking system runs from “A” (isolated, no real issues) to “L”, which means widespread, level 4 severe issues “immediate jeopardy to resident health or safety.”

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom