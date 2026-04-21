🔴 Town of Clinton officer Joseph Pietraszewski was charged with violating a TRO.

🔴 The arrest follows a coworker's report, signaling a shift in Hunterdon County.

🔴 A systemic failure led to the double murder of Lauren Semanchik and Tyler Webb in 2025.

A Town of Clinton police officer has been arrested on accusations that he put a tracking device on his ex-girlfriend's car — a stark contrast from how law enforcement handled similar complaints just 30 minutes away in a 2025 case that ultimately resulted in a double homicide.

On Friday, Joseph D. Pietraszewski, 29, was arrested at his home in Readington. He's charged with third-degree stalking and fourth-degree stalking. He has been a law enforcement officer since 2021, according to state pension records. Now, Pietraszewski has been placed on administrative leave.

Police misconduct and domestic violence charges

The investigation began after a report was made by Pietraszewski's co-worker, who said the officer made "concerning comments" about his ex-girlfriend. The ex later told detectives that she had been granted a domestic violence temporary restraining order.

Pietraszewski is charged with fourth-degree contempt of a temporary restraining order. The tracking device was placed on her vehicle after the TRO was issued, according to the Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office.

The Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office has also superseded the Franklin Township Police Department after failures in domestic violence reporting.

A Clinton police vehicle (Town of Clinton Police Department via Facebook) A Clinton police vehicle (Town of Clinton Police Department via Facebook) loading...

The shadow of the Franklin Township double murder

The arrest follows a separate case in Hunterdon County, where a shocking systemic failure made national headlines last year.

On Aug. 1, 2025, Lauren Semanchik, 33, and her boyfriend, Tyler Webb, 29, were shot to death at her Franklin Township home. Hunterdon County prosecutors said they were killed by Semanchik's crazed ex-boyfriend, State Police Trooper Lt. Ricardo Jorge Santos. He was later found dead of an apparent suicide over 30 miles away.

Months earlier, the beloved veterinarian reported to the Franklin Township police that Santos was harassing her. Her mother says Semanchik tried to get a restraining order, but never received a response from anyone at the police department. After the killings, Franklin Township police Chief Timothy Snyder and Sgt. Kevin Bollaro were placed on administrative leave.

Sgt. Kevin Ballaro is charged with official misconduct and records tampering (Franklin Twp. School - Hunterdon via Facebook) Sgt. Kevin Ballaro is charged with official misconduct and records tampering (Franklin Twp. School - Hunterdon via Facebook) loading...

The victims' families have announced they would file a lawsuit. Their attorney, David Mazie, said the "Blue Wall of Silence," where cops protect other police officers or look the other way, may have contributed to the police department's failure. The real reason remains unknown to the public as internal investigations continue.

The bodies of Lauren Semanchik and Tyler Webb weren't found until more than 17 hours after they were shot to death in Pittstown on Aug. 1 (Kearns Funeral Home/Tyler Webb via Facebook) The bodies of Lauren Semanchik and Tyler Webb weren't found until more than 17 hours after they were shot to death in Pittstown on Aug. 1 (Kearns Funeral Home/Tyler Webb via Facebook) loading...

Domestic violence advocates say awareness is improving

Safe in Hunterdon is a local organization that supports survivors of domestic and sexual violence. Executive Director Lauren Van Metre worked as a law enforcement officer for over 20 years before she joined Safe — and Semanchik was her dog's veterinarian.

Van Metre said she doesn't discount the experience of those who were failed by the system, but believes the system often works when people come forward.

That includes any time red flags, such as inappropriate comments, are recognized early and reported. It also includes each time a temporary restraining order is issued, and violations of that order are taken seriously. She did not comment on the Town of Clinton officer's arrest, as the case is ongoing.

"I've arrested police officers. It was never a scenario I wanted to be in, but people would come forward with very real complaints and evidence that fit mandatory arrest statutes," said Van Metre.

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In 2024, more than 30 named police officers accused of domestic violence in New Jersey faced discipline ranging from suspension to termination and criminal charges, according to the latest major discipline report.

From what Van Metre has seen, survivors' complaints are being taken more seriously in the months after Semanchik's death. And there's a growing understanding that harassment can suddenly turn to deadly violence.

"People are more willing to recognize the red flags and warning signs early on and see how necessary it is that action be taken, and survivors be supported, as soon as they bring an allegation forward," said Van Metre.

Help is available If you feel you or someone you know may need help, call the 24/7 New Jersey Domestic Violence Hotline at 1‑800‑572‑SAFE (7233) or click here to find domestic violence programs throughout New Jersey.

For Deaf survivors, the National DV Videophone is available at 855-812-1001.

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