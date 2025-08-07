FRANKLIN (Hunterdon) — The double slaying of a couple by a jealous state trooper has resulted in the suspension of this township's police chief and sergeant and takeover of the police force by the Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office.

Chief Timothy Snyder and Sgt. Kevin Bollaro were placed on administrative leave by the governing body after several days of anger and frustration over how the double homicide investigation had been handled.

On Friday at 7 p.m., Pittstown neighbors called 911 reporting the disturbing sounds of shots and screams in the area of Upper Kingtown Road, where 33-year-old Lauren Semanchik lived.

But it was not until 18 hours later that the bodies of Semanchik and 29-year-old Tyler Webb, of Forked River, were found.

Suspected gunman, State Police Lt. Ricardo J. Santos, was found Saturday evening, over 30 miles away, dead of a self-inflicted gunshot inside a Mercedes SUV in Piscataway.

Prosecutor has serious concerns with local police

The Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office will supervise operations of the police force until further notice.

Its “active investigation into the homicides in the Pittstown section of Franklin Township on or about August 1” has raised “serious concerns” about the department’s operations and effectiveness, Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée Robeson said on Thursday.

Franklin’s interim officer-in-charge is Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office Capt. Paul Approvato.

Franklin Police chief suspended over botched double homicide investigation (Google Maps, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration), Franklin Police chief suspended over botched double homicide investigation (Google Maps, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration), loading...

Dash cam in Semanchik's car shows SUV stalker

Prosecutors previously shared evidence that Santos had stalked the well-liked veterinarian whom he had dated for barely a year, between February and September 2024.

Semanchik's grieving sisters and mother have told the New York Post, New York Times and NJ.com that Santos had been harassing her to the point where she was fearful.

She installed a dash camera inside her car, and police have since reviewed video from her fateful last drive from work at Long Valley Animal Hospital.

Deadly timeline

5:25 p.m. - Semanchik left work in Long Valley, Morris County. A white 2008 Mercedes SUV is seen leaving a parking space and closely following Semanchik.

5:57 p.m. - Semanchik pulls into her driveway along Upper Kingtown Road, with the trailing SUV still visible in footage.

6:11 p.m. - An individual is seen “surreptitiously walking” through the wooded area along the driveway.

6:45 p.m. - Webb’s vehicle arrives at the residence and parks next to Semanchik’s car.

7:08 p.m. - Hunterdon County Communications received 911 calls reporting audible gunshots and screaming in the area of Upper Kingtown Road.

Franklin police said they checked the area, but did not find a source of shots or screaming on Friday.

Saturday, 12:22 p.m. - A 911 call about an injured woman prompted police to respond directly to Semanchik’s home, where both victims were found.

NJ trooper suspected of killing two victims found dead in SUV in Piscataway park - Trooper suspected of killing two victims found dead in SUV in Piscataway park New Brunswick Today via Youtube NJ trooper suspected of killing two victims found dead in SUV in Piscataway park - Trooper suspected of killing two victims found dead in SUV in Piscataway park (Screenshot New Brunswick Today via Youtube) loading...

Santos was found in the same SUV in Piscataway

Also on Saturday, detectives were notified that Santos had been found dead inside a white 2008 Mercedes SUV in Johnson Park in Piscataway.

Santos suffered from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. A semiautomatic handgun was inside the SUV.

Robeson said it was the same vehicle seen on the surveillance footage taken from Semanchik's car.

New Brunswick Today video from the parking lot at Johnson Park shows the white SUV draped with a tarp and flanked by park ranger and police vehicles.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom