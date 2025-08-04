A New Jersey state trooper with high-level clearance gunned down his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend before driving off and taking his own life, Hunterdon County law enforcement said Monday.

Prosecutors shared evidence that State Police Sgt. 1st Class Ricardo Jorge Santos had stalked the beloved veterinarian who he had dated for barely a year. He followed her home on Friday evening and lurked in the woods outside her house until her new boyfriend arrived.

Shortly after, Pittstown neighbors reported gunshots and screaming, which prompted Franklin Township police to patrol the area of Upper Kingtown Road, where 33-year-old Lauren Semanchik lived.

It was the next afternoon that police recovered the bodies of Semanchik and 29-year-old Tyler Webb.

Santos was also found on Saturday, dead of a self-inflicted gunshot inside a Mercedes SUV parked at Johnson Park in Piscataway.

Dash cam in Semanchik's car shows SUV stalker

Last year, Semanchik dated Santos and broke up with him in September 2024.

Semanchik had told family and friends that Santos had continued harassing and controlling behavior, Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée Robeson said on Monday.

“As a result, it appeared to detectives that Santos may have been involved in the homicides," Robeson said.

As the investigation unfolded, police found that Semanchik had installed a video surveillance recording system in her vehicle.

Deadly timeline

5:25 p.m. - Semanchik left work in Long Valley, Morris County. A white 2008 Mercedes SUV is seen leaving a parking space and closely following Semanchik.

5:57 p.m. - Semanchik pulls into her driveway along Upper Kingtown Road, with the trailing SUV still visible in footage.

6:11 p.m. - An individual is seen “surreptitiously walking” through the wooded area along the driveway.

6:45 p.m. - Webb’s vehicle arrives at the residence and parks next to Semanchik’s car.

7:08 p.m. - Hunterdon County Communications received 911 calls reporting audible gunshots and screaming in the area of Upper Kingtown Road.

Franklin police checked the area, but did not find a source of shots or screaming on Friday.

Saturday, 12:22 p.m. - A 911 call about an injured woman prompted police to respond directly to Semanchik’s home, where both victims were found.

Santos was found in the same SUV in Piscataway

Also on Saturday, detectives were notified that Santos had been found dead, alone inside a white 2008 Mercedes SUV in Johnson Park in Piscataway.

New Brunswick Today video from the parking lot at Johnson Park shows the white SUV draped with a tarp and flanked by park ranger and police vehicles.

Santos suffered from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. A semiautomatic handgun was also inside the SUV.

Robeson said it was the same vehicle seen on the surveillance footage taken from Semanchik's car.

The Office of the Attorney General, which oversees the State Police, shared a brief statement on Monday morning.

“We are devastated by the tragedies that occurred this weekend. We will await the full results of the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office’s investigation before commenting further. But we extend our sincerest sympathy to the victims’ families and the loved ones, and pray for their healing as they endure an unimaginable pain.”

Ricardo J. Santos has been on public pay records with State Police back to at least 2015.

After Hunterdon County double killing, tributes pour in for victims (Lauren Semanchik via Facebook)

Tributes flow for Semanchik, 'a heart full of love'

Monday afternoon, grief and love for the two victims flowed on social media.

She most recently worked at Long Valley Animal Hospital. The animal hospital created a GoFundMe campaign “to assist Dr. Lauren Semanchik's family as they navigate through this most difficult time.”

Oldwick Animal Hospital, where Semanchik started her veterinary career in high school, posted memories.

“We knew Lauren as a vibrant, caring, smart, and talented veterinarian with a heart full of love and empathy. She will be sorely missed. Our hearts go out to her family, friends, and all of her loved ones.”

After Hunterdon County double killing, tributes pour in for victims (Tyler Webb via Facebook)

Donations roll for Webb, an 'incredible mechanic, an even better friend.'

Webb has been mourned by family, friends, crews around New Jersey as a volunteer firefighter and also as a dedicated public servant, as mechanic for Berkeley Township, including for the town police department.

“Tyler wasn’t just the township mechanic — he was our mechanic. He took pride in making sure our patrol vehicles were safe, reliable, and ready for anything. But more than that, he cared about the people behind the wheel. Tyler would go out of his way to help any one of us, and his commitment never went unnoticed,” Berkeley Township PBA Local 237 said in a Facebook post on Monday.

“Beyond the garage, Tyler wore many hats in service to the community. He proudly served as a volunteer firefighter for Berkeley Township and with the NJ State Forest Fire Service. His selflessness, work ethic, and heart for service were unmatched,” the PBA post continued.

“Tyler was an incredible mechanic, but an even better friend. His loss is deeply felt throughout the department, the township, and everyone fortunate enough to know him. We will miss his laugh, his loyalty, and his presence. Rest easy, brother. We’ll take it from here.”

A mealtrain link for the Webb family had seen nearly $10,000 in donations within its first two days.

Prosecutor mourns lives 'tragically taken in an act of domestic violence'

Robeson extended "our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of Dr. Lauren Semanchik and Tyler Webb, whose lives were tragically taken in an act of domestic violence."

"This senseless and devastating loss has deeply affected our entire community,” Robeson said on Monday.

“Considering the suspect’s subsequent suicide, we recognize that many questions remain, and healing will take time. While justice in the legal sense may not proceed, our commitment to supporting survivors and preventing future tragedies remains unwavering,” the prosecutor added.

“We urge anyone experiencing threats, harassment, or abuse to seek help and know they are not alone. Resources are available, and there is strength in reaching out.”

