🚨 Fugitive sought in fatal Morristown hit-and-run is in the country illegally.

⚖️ Authorities say the suspect previously was deported and re-entered the U.S. illegally, raising serious immigration and public safety concerns.

📞 ICE is urging the public to come forward with any information as the search intensifies across New Jersey.

MORRISTOWN — The fugitive suspect in a fatal hit and run in Morris County last week was in the United States illegally, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Fatal Morristown hit-and-run suspect identified, still at large

Authorities said Wilson Adrian Morocho-Necta, 33, who remains at large and the lead suspect for leaving the scene of a fatal hit and run in Morristown on Friday, March 20, is an illegal from Ecuador.

Morocho-Necta is accused of driving a Dodge Ram pickup when he struck a 68-year-old pedestrian, Justo Pilco-Tenesaca at the intersection of Sussex Avenue and Speedwell Place.

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Surveillance video shows victim dragged, suspect fleeing scene

Surveillance video from a nearby residence shows Morocho-Necta dragging the victim more than 50 feet before stopping. He got out of the truck, saw the man pinned underneath, and ran away, leaving him to die.

ICE says suspect deported, illegally re-entered U.S.

Morocho-Necta illegally entered the U.S. in 2019 and was deported to Mexico after being issued a final order of removal by a judge, Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials said. He illegally re-entered the U.S. at an unknown place and time, they added.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Morocho-Necta, they should immediately contact ICE at 866-DHS-2-ICE (1-866-347-2423).

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