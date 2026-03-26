🔑 Bergen County car burglaries: suspects caught after suspicious patrol stop

🚔 Paramus police spot slow-moving G-Wagon linked to crimes

⚖️ Four Newark suspects, including juvenile, face burglary charges

PARAMUS — Four people, including a juvenile, were arrested in connection with motor vehicle burglaries in Bergen County.

Suspicious activity report sparks Paramus police response

On Monday, March 23, just after 10 p.m., Paramus police responded to Gilbert Avenue on a report of two suspicious people pulling on car door handles in residential driveways, Chief of Police Robert M. Guidetti said.

But they took off when the cops showed up.

A short time later, police received another call involving the same people in the area.

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Gilbert Avenue in Paramus (Google Street View/Paramus PD via Facebook) Gilbert Avenue in Paramus (Google Street View/Paramus PD via Facebook) loading...

Slow-moving Mercedes G-Wagon raises red flags

While canvassing nearby streets, one police officer observed a 2021 Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon traveling very slowly and making multiple passes through the same neighborhood streets.

He pulled the car over and determined that the occupants inside matched the descriptions of those in both incidents.

Taken into custody were Faheem Green, 20, Ladeja Hines, 22, Itayja Hines-Willis, 21, and a 15-year-old boy, all from Newark.

Stolen property recovered, Oradell burglary confirmed

During the investigation, officers recovered property believed to have been stolen from a car, indicating the foursome had successfully burglarized at least one vehicle in Oradell, Guidetti said.

The Oradell Police Department later confirmed that a motor vehicle burglary had occurred.

Charges filed, two suspects held in Bergen County Jail

Green and the juvenile were charged with attempted burglary and possession of stolen property.

Hines and Hines-Willis were charged with conspiracy to commit burglary and possession of stolen property.

Green and Hines also have outstanding warrants and are in the Bergen County Jail. The juvenile and Hines-Willis were issued summons complaints and released pending court proceedings.

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