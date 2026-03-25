🔪 Cape May County stabbing leaves man seriously injured

🚓 Suspect arrested, faces attempted murder charges

⚠️ Police say attack was not random, no public threat

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — A Cape May County man is hospitalized with serious injuries after being stabbed multiple times by another man on Monday afternoon.

Violent stabbing outside Route 9 motel in Middle Township

The 40-year-old South River man was standing in front of the Beach House Motel on Route 9 in Middle Township just after 5 p.m. on March 23, when Daniel Thomas, 35, of Cape May, pulled up in a car, jumped out, and repeatedly stabbed the victim with a knife, police said.

The victim tried to flee, but Thomas chased him across Route 9 into a nearby parking lot, where the stabbing continued. Thomas then fled the scene in his car.

ALSO READ: Atlantic County DWI boss indicted in diesel fuel theft

Suspect arrested, charged with attempted murder in Cape May County

Police caught up with Thomas a short time later, arrested and charged him with first-degree attempted murder, second-degree aggravated assault, third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, and fourth-degree certain persons not to possess a weapon.

Thomas faces up to 20 years in prison for the first-degree crime if convicted.

Victim hospitalized; police say attack was not random

An investigation determined that the two men knew each other and the stabbing was not a random attack. However, police said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Thomas remains in the Cape May County Correctional Facility pending court proceedings.

The victim remains in the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center.

Anyone with more information related to the incident is asked to contact the Middle Township Police Department at 609-465-8704.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom