🚨 Atlantic County Public Works supervisor indicted in alleged $75K+ diesel fuel theft scheme tied to private business use.

⛽ Prosecutors say county fuel pumps were used for years to fill trucks linked to a Mays Landing logistics company.

⚖️ Charges include official misconduct, theft, and conspiracy in what authorities call a large-scale operation.

MAYS LANDING — An Atlantic County Department of Public Works supervisor was indicted for official misconduct and theft totaling over $75,000.

Atlantic County public works supervisor accused in $75K diesel fuel theft

In May 2025, members of the Atlantic County Department of Public Works told law enforcement about irregularities in their diesel fuel logs.

An investigation revealed that Joseph Jenkins Ridley, 48, of Mays Landing, used his position as a supervisor in Public Works to gain access to the Atlantic County fuel pumps to fuel trucks that he owns in connection with his private business, Z5 Logistics.

Investigation reveals alleged misuse of county fuel pumps for private business

Since March 2023, authorities said Jenkins-Ridley directed his employees at Z5 to fuel the trucks daily at the county fuel pumps, with the total amount of fuel stolen totaling just under $80,000, prosecutors said.

On Tuesday, Jenkins-Ridley was indicted on second-degree charges of official misconduct, theft, and conspiracy for his role in orchestrating and leading a large-scale diesel-fuel theft operation.

Anyone with further information should contact the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7800.

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