NJ woman charged in catalytic converter theft spree as accomplice remains on the run
🚔 Camden County woman charged in catalytic converter theft spree targeting Essex County businesses
💰 Six converters stolen in overnight crime wave, costing victims more than $7,000
🔍 Second suspect still unidentified as police credit surveillance and detective work
FAIRFIELD — A Camden County woman was arrested and charged in multiple catalytic converter thefts totaling more than $7,000 in Essex County.
Catalytic converter theft spree hits Fairfield businesses
The Fairfield Police Department has charged Britney Jimenez, 21, with a variety of criminal charges stemming from the thefts that happened on Jan. 18. On that date, officers were flooded with reports related to catalytic converter thefts at several businesses located on or near Passaic Avenue that occurred overnight.
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Surveillance video helps identify suspect vehicle
Video surveillance from several locations close to the affected businesses helped to identify a silver Ford Fusion that was in the area at the time the thefts occurred, Fairfield police said.
A deeper investigation linked Jimenez to the vehicle and subsequently to the thefts.
Six converters stolen; second suspect still at large
She is charged with stealing six catalytic converters totaling approximately $7,290, police said. A second suspect in these thefts has yet to be identified.
“Catalytic converter thefts are very costly to the victims, and we remain confident that the second suspect will be identified and will also be brought to justice,” said Public Information Officer Stacy Chiarolanza.
Multiple charges filed; court appearance scheduled
Jimenez was charged with three counts of theft, three counts of criminal trespass, four counts of criminal mischief, three counts of conspiracy, and attempted theft and possession of burglary tools.
She has yet to be processed and is required to appear at the Essex County Superior Courthouse on April 28.
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