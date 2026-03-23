🚨 Burglary sparks chaos in Princeton neighborhood as suspects flee after crashing into a responding police vehicle

🚓 Suspects escape on foot and remain at large

🐕 K-9 units and drone deployed in urgent search as police ask residents for surveillance footage

PRINCETON — The hunt continues for the person who burglarized a home on Friday night in the Mercer County borough, and remains on the run.

Home burglary reported on Coniston Court in Princeton

Princeton police received a 911 call on March 20, just before 8 p.m., from a resident at a home on Coniston Court, who reported hearing intruders inside.

When police arrived, they saw several people exiting the home, jumping into a car, and taking off.

Suspects crash into police vehicle during escape on Great Road

A short time later, the vehicle was involved in a head-on collision with another Princeton police vehicle responding to the call on Great Road, police confirmed.

After the crash, the suspects got out of the car and ran away.

Officer injured as suspects run away; manhunt underway

The officer driving the patrol vehicle was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police combed the area for the suspects, assisted by a K-9 unit from the Hamilton Township Police Department and a drone from the West Windsor Police Department.

So far, the suspects have not been found.

No residents inside the burglarized home were injured during the incident.

Police urge residents to check surveillance cameras

Anyone with information is asked to please get in touch with Detective Travis Allie of the Princeton Police Department at 609-921-2100.

Police are also asking anyone in the neighborhood to check their surveillance cameras and report any suspicious activity.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom