🍀 A 69-year-old man was arrested in Lakewood after allegedly walking naked into a liquor store and stealing a beer on St. Patrick’s Day.

🚨 Police say he was found outside the store, unclothed, drinking the stolen beer

⚖️ He faces shoplifting and public lewdness charges

LAKEWOOD — Are those lucky charms in his pocket? Oh, wait — he wasn't wearing any clothes.

A man who went out in nothing but his birthday suit on St. Patrick's Day was arrested after police said he stole a can of beer from an Ocean County liquor store.

St. Patrick’s Day incident draws police response in Ocean County

On Tuesday, March 17, police responded to Pine Cone Liquor, located at 248 2nd St., for reports of a man walking around naked and shoplifting.

ALSO READ: Puerto Rico homicide fugitive caught hiding out in Woodbridge

Police found the 69-year-old standing completely naked outside the liquor store, holding and drinking a 25-ounce Budweiser that he reportedly stole from a cooler in the shop, the Lakewood Police Department reported.

Police say suspect made ‘alarming statements’ before arrest

As officers approached him, the man began yelling what they called “alarming statements,” and was quickly taken into custody.

The unidentified nude man was cuffed and taken to Lakewood Police Headquarters, where he was charged with shoplifting and public lewdness.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom