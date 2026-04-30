🚨ICE aimed to arrest one man but detained three in a Jersey Shore operation

🚨Families disrupted as advocates say detainees were “fathers with no records”

🚨ICE says anyone in the U.S. illegally can be detained during enforcement actions

PLEASANTVILLE — ICE agents targeted one person for arrest in a Jersey Shore town but wound up with three detainees on Tuesday.

Ramon Rodriguez-Turcios, a Honduran national with a final order for removal, was taken into custody with three Mexicans men also in the country illegally, according to ICE. Their identities were not disclosed.

"Any individual illegally present in the United States who is encountered during an immigration enforcement operation may be taken into custody and processed for removal as stated by law," the agency said.

ALSO READ: Trump DOJ sues to block NJ ICE mask ban

ICE agents patrol inside Newark Liberty International Airport on March 23, 2026 ICE agents patrol inside Newark Liberty International Airport on March 23, 2026 (Andres Kudacki/Getty Images) loading...

Advocate says a fourth person was detained

The three are being held either pending removal proceedings or in the process of being removed from the United States in accordance with U.S. immigration law.

Cristian Moreno-Rodriguez, head of the immigrant advocacy group El Pueblo Unido of Atlantic City said in a Facebook post that a fourth Mexican man from Absecon was taken into custody. He told Breaking AC, which was first to report the detentions, that agents took away "hardworking fathers and husbands with no criminal records" from their families.

ICE did not disclose details about a fourth arrest.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom