⚖️ DOJ sues NJ, calling mask ban on ICE agents “unconstitutional” and dangerous to federal officers

😷 New law requires officers to show faces and ID during arrests, with limited exceptions

🔥 Legal clash escalates ongoing fight between NJ and Trump administration over immigration enforcement

The U.S. Department of Justice is suing Gov. Mikie Sherrill and Attorney General Jennifer Davenport over a new state law that limits when law enforcement officers — including ICE agents — can wear masks.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Newark, argues the so-called “Law Enforcement Officer Protection Act” is an unconstitutional attempt by a state to regulate federal agents. The law requires officers to show their faces and provide identification during arrests and detentions, with exceptions for undercover or safety-related situations.

Masked ICE agent (getty Images) Masked ICE agent (getty Images) loading...

A preliminary statement from the Justice Department detailing the suit claims "New Jersey lacks the legal authority to regulate the Federal Government at all, much less through a law targeted at core governmental functions such as law enforcement."

Federal officials claim the policy puts agents at risk by exposing their identities, potentially leading to harassment, doxxing, or violence.

NJ pushes back: “about public safety and accountability”

New Jersey leaders are forcefully defending the law, saying it is designed to protect both the public and law enforcement.

Attorney General Jennifer Davenport pushed back on the federal claims, saying in a statement:

“The New Jersey Law Enforcement Officer Protection Act protects both law enforcement and the public by limiting the use of masking while including careful exceptions to protect law enforcement safety and operational needs… The Federal Government's contrary approach will only undermine public trust and accountability.”

Davenport also questioned why federal agents need to operate anonymously, arguing that “anonymized policing” creates serious safety risks and opens the door to impersonation.

Gov. Mikie Sherrill (Getty Images) Gov. Mikie Sherrill (Getty Images) loading...

Sherrill’s broader crackdown on ICE in NJ

Since taking office 100 days ago, Gov. Sherrill has aggressively moved to limit federal immigration enforcement in New Jersey:

✔ Signed law banning masks for law enforcement, including ICE, with limited exceptions

✔ Codified the state’s Immigration Trust Directive, restricting local cooperation with ICE

✔ Blocked state agencies from sharing immigration status without a judicial warrant

✔ Issued executive order limiting ICE access to nonpublic areas of state property without a warrant.

Masked ICE agents (Getty Images) Masked ICE agents (Getty Images) loading...

This is not the first legal clash. The DOJ has already challenged other New Jersey policies aimed at restricting ICE activity, setting up a broader constitutional fight over federal authority versus state control.

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