Newark police investigated after Delaney Hall arrests

🚔 Newark police officers are under investigation following arrests made during protests outside Delaney Hall on Sunday night.

🎥 Mayor Ras Baraka says body-camera footage is being reviewed after allegations some officers may have been "over-aggressive."

⚖️ Public Safety Director Emanuel Miranda defended police actions, saying officers acted after protesters blocked access to the facility.

When officials at Delaney Hall called 911 Sunday night to report protestors had blocked the entrance to the detention facility, Newark police officers responded.

When protestors refused orders to leave, Newark Public Safety Director Emanuel Miranda says they were "moved away" by officers. Two people were arrested.

Now, Mayor Ras Baraka says some of the officers who responded may have been "over-aggressive" and their actions are under investigation.

Body-camera footage under review

Baraka said in a statement that any officers who engaged in such "over-aggressive behavior" will be “held accountable.”

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - JUNE 08: Protesters try to stop cars from entering the federal immigration center at Delaney Hall where ICE is housing detained immigrants on June 8, 2026, in Newark, New Jersey. The city of Newark has lifted a curfew, allowing protestors to gather again in front of Delaney Hall. Despite the police taking over security outside, the nightly protests have continued and come amid reports of poor living conditions inside the facility for the detainees. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - JUNE 08: Protesters try to stop cars from entering the federal immigration center at Delaney Hall where ICE is housing detained immigrants on June 8, 2026, in Newark, New Jersey. The city of Newark has lifted a curfew, allowing protestors to gather again in front of Delaney Hall. Despite the police taking over security outside, the nightly protests have continued and come amid reports of poor living conditions inside the facility for the detainees. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) loading...

"It is imperative that all our officers uphold the standards of professionalism and accountability required under the consent decree," Baraka said. "Any conduct that falls short undermines the significant progress we have made in building trust and advancing community-focused policing in Newark."

The mayor did not identify any officers involved or specify what actions are being scrutinized. City officials also have not disclosed how many officers are under review or what disciplinary measures could result from the investigation.

They shouldn't have been there in the first place

Officers responded to the 911 call from Delaney Hall, but Baraka says that call should never have been placed.

The mayor insists the private company that operates the ICE detention facility, Geo Group, should provide its own security and not count on Newark Police to provide help in that area.

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - JUNE 6: Police officers in riot gear move in formation to clear the area and push protesters away from the Delaney Hall detention center during a demonstration over conditions inside the facility on June 6, 2026 in Newark, New Jersey. Mayor of Newark Ras J. Baraka has pulled Newark Police away from the detention center, where protesters continue to gather in support of detainees who are on a hunger and labor strike, and GEO Group will be responsible for protecting the immigration detention facility. (Photo by Andres Kudacki/Getty Images) NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - JUNE 6: Police officers in riot gear move in formation to clear the area and push protesters away from the Delaney Hall detention center during a demonstration over conditions inside the facility on June 6, 2026 in Newark, New Jersey. Mayor of Newark Ras J. Baraka has pulled Newark Police away from the detention center, where protesters continue to gather in support of detainees who are on a hunger and labor strike, and GEO Group will be responsible for protecting the immigration detention facility. (Photo by Andres Kudacki/Getty Images) loading...

"GEO must ensure it has adequate security to manage employees ingress and egress,” Baraka said, "Asking Newark police officers to assume that role places an unnecessary burden on our department and further strains our already limited resources and budget."

It's not clear if officials from Geo or ICE agents at Delaney hall made the 911 call.

Newark officials differ on police response

While Baraka raised concerns about the conduct of some officers, Newark Public Safety Director Emanuel Miranda appeared to defend the actions taken by police.

Miranda said officers responded after receiving reports that protesters were obstructing access to the facility and creating safety concerns.

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - JUNE 08: Protesters try to stop cars from entering the federal immigration center at Delaney Hall where ICE is housing detained immigrants on June 8, 2026, in Newark, New Jersey. The city of Newark has lifted a curfew, allowing protestors to gather again in front of Delaney Hall. Despite the police taking over security outside, the nightly protests have continued and come amid reports of poor living conditions inside the facility for the detainees. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - JUNE 08: Protesters try to stop cars from entering the federal immigration center at Delaney Hall where ICE is housing detained immigrants on June 8, 2026, in Newark, New Jersey. The city of Newark has lifted a curfew, allowing protestors to gather again in front of Delaney Hall. Despite the police taking over security outside, the nightly protests have continued and come amid reports of poor living conditions inside the facility for the detainees. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) loading...

"Police must act when public safety is jeopardized by individuals who intentionally block vehicles from gaining entrance to a building, vandalize vehicles, or start fires in garbage dumpsters, all of which has occurred during the Delaney Hall protests," Miranda said.

His statement did not directly address the allegations of excessive force or identify any specific officers under review.

Delaney Hall protests continue to generate controversy

Delaney Hall continues to be a flashpoint in New Jersey and the national debate over immigration enforcement and detention policies.

On Monday, Gov, Mikie Sherrill says she was finally allowed inside the facility, but her access was restricted and she was not allowed to speak with detainees. Sherrill says that raises serious questions about conditions inside Delaney Hall.

Gov. Mikie Sherrill outside Delaney Hall in Newark on Mon., May 25, 2026 Gov. Mikie Sherrill outside Delaney Hall in Newark on Mon., May 25, 2026 (@GovSherrillNJ via X) loading...

Her version of events drew a sharp rebuke from Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, who posted on X: "I personally granted you access to the facility as an act of good faith— despite you having exactly zero federal oversight authority. Of course, you’re still trying to turn Delaney Hall into a political football for the radical left. You were told before you went in you would not have the ability to speak to detainees. This is a federal facility, governor. You are not federally elected."

PHOTOS: Clashes with police outside Delaney Hall after protest zone fails In these photos from Friday night to Sunday morning, New Jersey state troopers were forced to clear out demonstrators in front of Delaney Hall, hours after Gov. Mikie Sherrill had set up a peaceful protest zone on Friday to turn down the heat between demonstrators and federal officers. By midnight after Sunday, Newark was forced to impose a curfew for the area. Gallery Credit: The Associated Press

12 ways New Jersey is making it harder for ICE to operate With 12,000 additional officers, Immigration and Customs Enforcement wants to ramp up detention efforts this year. In New Jersey, proposed measures have been rolled out at the local, county, state and federal levels. Here's a look at what supporters have proposed as safeguards against unconstitutional actions — and what critics call hindrances to immigration enforcement. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

ICE arrests: 'Worst of the worst' in New Jersey These are recent arrests in New Jersey by Immigration & Customs Enforcement, which labeled these immigrants as "the worst of the worst." Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

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