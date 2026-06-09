🚔 South Brunswick police have launched "Operation Safe Summer," flooding local roads with extra officers to crack down on dangerous driving.

⚽ Increased traffic tied to summer travel, America250 celebrations and FIFA World Cup events is expected to bring more drivers onto New Jersey roads.

🚨 Police say speeding, distracted driving, impaired driving and shoulder riding will be major enforcement targets throughout the summer.

SOUTH BRUNSWICK — With the anticipated surge in travel associated with major events across New Jersey, one police department has decided to launch a high-visibility traffic enforcement initiative aimed at improving roadway safety.

Today begins the South Brunswick Police Department’s “Operation Safe Summer.”

South Brunswick police launch 'Operation Safe Summer'

With increased traffic expected from summer vacation, the upcoming 250th anniversary celebrations, and of course, FIFA World Cup-related activities, police officials are urging motorists to make safe driving a priority.

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“We need all motorists to partner with us to improve safety on our roadways. We are making driving safety a priority by putting a surge of officers on enforcement on Tuesday, June 9th,” said South Brunswick Deputy Police Chief James Ryan.

FIFA World Cup, summer travel bring traffic concerns to NJ roads

While the initial crackdown deployed 43 officers on patrol for the first 24 hours of the operation, cracking down on careless driving, impaired driving, speeding, improper use of the shoulder, red light violations, and other violations that lead to crashes, heightened patrols and safety enforcement will continue throughout the entire summer travel season.

“Every officer, detective, sergeant, lieutenant, and captain working will be focused on traffic enforcement. This is a priority for our department,” he said.

Extra traffic enforcement targets speeding, distracted driving

South Brunswick police encourage all motorists to slow down, eliminate distractions, wear seat belts, obey traffic signals, and never drive while impaired. Through a combination of education, enforcement, and community partnership, the department hopes to reduce crashes and ensure safe travel throughout the summer months.

More police patrols planned throughout New Jersey summer season

"Our goal is simple. We want everyone to arrive safely at their destination and return home to their families,” Ryan said.

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