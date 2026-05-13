⚖️ Mercer County man faces vehicular homicide charges after deadly crash on Route 1.

⚖️ Prosecutors say the driver was under the influence and had a suspended license.

⚖️ Pennsylvania man died after being pinned between vehicles, after an earlier crash.

SOUTH BRUNSWICK — A Mercer County man accused of driving drunk and on a suspended license at the time of a deadly crash is criminally charged for the three-vehicle wreck.

On Monday, Darnell Ingram was charged with second-degree vehicular homicide and third-degree counts of assault by auto and causing death while operating a motor vehicle while suspended.

The 45-year-old Trenton resident also was charged with fourth-degree causing serious bodily injury while operating a motor vehicle while suspended and driving under the influence.

South Brunswick Police were called to a 2 a.m. crash on Sunday, April 19 along Route 1 at the intersection of Ridge Road.

Officers found that a 2025 Toyota Camry driven by a Jersey City woman was rear-ended by a 2012 Lexus SUV as both were headed north on the highway.

The Camry’s driver and passenger got out along with the SUV driver, 53-year-old Leonid Tubert, of Chester, Pennsylvania.

Trenton man accused in drunken deadly crash in South Brunswick Trenton man accused in drunken deadly crash in South Brunswick (Google Maps) loading...

Prosecutors say Mercer County driver was intoxicated and suspended

As the trio stood near their vehicles, Ingram crashed his 2016 Lexus sedan into the back of the other Lexus, pinning Tubert.

Tubert was rushed to a hospital and died of critical injuries, while Ingram was also seriously hurt.

Ingram underwent toxicological tests following the crash, and his arrested followed the return of results.

South Brunswick police seek additional witnesses in deadly crash case

Ingram was released on strict home detention conditions, pending his trial.

Anyone with potential case information is asked to call Officer James Kraivec of the South Brunswick Police Department at 732-329-4000 or Detective James Alleva of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-4011.

Where the most drunk drivers are arrested in New Jersey Ranked by county, this is where New Jersey police made the most DUI arrests from July 2023 through June 2024. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman