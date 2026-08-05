⚠️ A repeat child sex offender's latest guilty plea is drawing renewed attention to stalled New Jersey legislation.

➡️ Four bills would change how communities handle registered sex offenders and affordable housing.

🔴 Supporters say the measures would strengthen public safety, but none has advanced this legislative session.

TRENTON — There is a new spotlight shining on some stalled legislation, following the fresh guilty plea of a repeat child sex offender who has lived in an affordable apartment at a popular Tewksbury park.

Republican state Sen. Doug Steinhardt, whose district includes Tewksbury, introduced a pair of bills on the issue back in 2024.

Two years later, those same measures are waiting for movement. Steinhardt says he’s hopeful fellow legislators may show new interest in putting public safety first.

“I don’t think parents should ever have to wonder whether a repeat child predator is living near places where kids gather — government’s first responsibility should be protecting innocent families,” Steinhardt said in an interview with New Jersey 101.5.

Read More: Repeat Hunterdon County NJ child sex offender pleads guilty again

NJ Statehouse | Google Maps NJ Statehouse | Google Maps

State court ruling reshaped local sex offender restrictions

In 2009, the state Supreme Court ruled that municipalities cannot restrict sex offenders from living near schools, parks or other spots where children frequent.

The unanimous 6-0 ruling struck down two such ordinances in Cherry Hill and Galloway Township, while also overturning more than 100 more, similar local ordinances.

Since then, Steinhardt and other state legislators have introduced measures to offer parameters in the interest of public safety — while balancing the basic rights of offenders who served their time and are re-entering civilian life.

State Sen. Doug Steinhardt (Credit: senatenj.com, Townsquare Media Illustration) State Sen. Doug Steinhardt (Credit: senatenj.com, Townsquare Media Illustration)

Fair Chance in Housing Act remains at the center of debate

Steinhardt said his bill S341 gives towns more say where sex offenders can live, specifically around schools, playgrounds, and childcare centers. Fellow Republican Sen. Joe Pennacchio is also a primary sponsor.

Meanwhile, Steinhardt said S362 is intended to eliminate some "ambiguity" in the Fair Chance in Housing Act — which was the center of Tewksbury’s struggle with recently re-convicted child predator David Tuytjens.

As residents found out when they questioned Tuytjens’ residency in a municipal-owned affordable housing unit, landlords face “significant constraints” since the Fair Chance in Housing Act went into effect four years ago.

“The Township has reached out to its state legislators regarding concerns raised by its residents about the ability of persons with criminal histories to secure housing in rental units, as permitted under the Act, before background checks can be run,” Tewksbury Township Attorney Justin A. Marchetta said in a written response to New Jersey 101.5.

“Moreover, the Township has expressed to legislators its significant concerns with the Act’s requirement that it show a ‘substantial, legitimate, and nondiscriminatory interest,’ and perform an ‘individualized assessment,’ before attempting to cancel an offer of housing that the law requires it to extend before running any background checks,” Marchetta said.

While the Fair Chance at Housing Act makes an exception for sex offenders under lifetime supervision, raising an objection and rejecting an otherwise qualified housing applicant could leave a community open to a costly lawsuit.

Tewksbury (Google Maps) Tewksbury NJ sex offender pleads to new charge -

Four bills have been introduced but none has advanced

The same day that Steinhardt’s bills were reintroduced in January, Democratic Sen. James Beach introduced two similar measures, each with a Republican sponsor.

State Sen. Michael Testa, R-Cumberland, is a primary sponsor with Beach of S512, which “requires local government notification of sex offender registration and prohibits sex offenders from living near schools, child care centers or playgrounds.”

Beach’s bill S575, which has the same description, is co-sponsored by state Sen. Parker Space, R-Sussex.

None of the measures have moved forward.

“I’m frustrated sometimes in the echo chamber that I think Trenton is, but I’m hopeful that this situation is something that some of my colleagues will now pay attention to and hopefully get behind,” Steinhardt said.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

How your town in NJ voted for governor in 2025 How every municipality voted in the 2025 gubernatorial election between Republican Jack Ciattarelli and Democrat Mikie Sherrill. Municipalities are listed in alphabetical order by county. Results are from the state Division of Elections as of December 2025. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

NJ teachers recently accused of sexual crimes Several New Jersey educators and coaches have faced recent accusations of sexual misconduct, while others return to court as their cases progress. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt