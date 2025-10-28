It's all about local when it comes to Election Day.

So much attention is spent on statewide races that, oftentimes, local candidates get ignored. We know how important it is to have strong, independent-minded thinkers who share our values in charge at the local level.

We had a flood of calls. Here are some of the candidates who called the show with some info about themselves.

Mark Razzoli — Ward 4 Old Bridge Township Council

Mark is joining the lawsuit to stop high density housing. Mark Razzoli is a populist and a champion of common sense. Walk with Mark on Monday!

Lionel Nazco — Keyport Borough Council

Lionel is a small business owner and active member of the Keyport community. Lionel's running mate is Dominic Sansone, an experienced business executive with deep roots in New Jersey.

You can find out more about Lionel and Dominic at their website here.

Robert Becker — Tewksbury Township Committee

Becker has previously served as deputy mayor, and has been asked to run against two people on a five-person committee, Challenging republicans housing issue in Tewksbury. Becker is committed to accelerating open space acquisition.

You can visit Robert Becker's website here.

Mike Sylvester — Sparta Township Council

Mike is running for town council in Sparta to address the current administration's failure to make sound, effective decisions.

Ann Marie Austin — Board of Education in Alexandria

Alexandria needs a change. They are currently inundated with tax hikes, 10% up, and test scores down. It is time restore parental rights!

Austin is on the ticket with Hubbard and Dalley.

Mike Warren — Monmouth County Sheriff

Mike is a former Republican running against Sheriff Shaun Golden, who is up for re-election. Warren is opposed the insiders.

Email him at Devildogwarrior@gmail.com

Greg Buontempo — Holmdel Township Committee

Greg is the former mayor in Holmdel, now running for the township committee.

Adam DelGuercio — Roxbury Board of Education

Adam is running for board of education in Roxbury. He served as police officer for 25 years in Roxbury. Adam belives in education not ideology, teacher retention, and school safety.

He is a Roxbury High School alumnus and is running with incumbents Christopher Milde and Sharon MacGregor-Nazzaro

Marty Flynn — Legislative District 14 in the Assembly

Marty is running for Assembly in the 14th Legislative District.

Marty's running mate is Joe Stilwell. Marty brings a track record of fighting for Jersey families, while Joe’s background in local leadership ensures practical solutions for everyday issues.

You can visit their website here.

Sean Lucas — Hamilton Township Council

Sean is running for Hamilton Township Council with running mates Rich Balgowan and Noah Barnacz. Sean was born and raised in Hamilton (Mercer County), and understands the importance of protecting taxpayers.

Chris Pollak — Jackson Township Council

Chris is running for Council in Jackson. He frustrated resident that is here to serve, to speak the truth, and to fix what's broken.

You can find out more about Chris from his website here.

Gene Demarzo — 18th Legislative District Assembly

Barry Greenstein — East Windsor Township Council

