This is how New Jersey helped Trump win the White House

❎ NJ added nearly 2-million votes to Trump's election victory

❎ Harris underperforms Joe Biden

❎ Nearly 60% of New Jersey voters cast a ballot

Vice President Kamala Harris won New Jersey, but the race was certainly closer than a lot of Democrats would have liked.

Despite having one of the most progressive governors in the nation and Democrats having a nearly 2-to-1 voter registration advantage, Harris won New Jersey by fewer than 200,000 votes.

As of this writing, there are still about 56,000 votes still to be counted in New Jersey, but overall turnout is expected to be around 60%. That would be nearly 10% higher than the average turnout we have seen in the last four presidential elections.

Republican presidential nominee, ex Pres. Donald Trump (left), Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Canva illustration) President-elect Donald Trump (left), Vice President Kamala Harris (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Canva illustration) loading...

Turnout was heavy in Republican dominated counties, reaching nearly 80% in some areas, and that translated to nearly 1.9-million votes for Donald Trump.

With Trump poised to win the popular vote nationwide by nearly 6-million votes, New Jersey accounts for almost a third of that margin of victory.

Harris recorded just over 2-million votes in the Garden State and performed far worse than Joe Biden did four years ago in New Jersey.

In 2020, Joe Biden's margin of victory in New Jersey was nearly 16% and over 57% of the vote.

Harris won New Jersey by barely 5% and with just 51.5% of the vote.

That underperformance allowed Trump to carry more than half of New Jersey's 21 counties, 12 to Harris' 5.

How New Jersey's Counties voted

Trumps biggest margin of victory in New Jersey came in the northwest portion of the state and at the Shore.

He won Sussex County by more than 25% and Warren County by more than 22%.

Ocean County delivered big for Trump, handing him 220,000 votes and his margin of victory hit 36%.

Vice President Harris saw her biggest wins in the heavily Democratic counties of Hudson, Essex, Mercer and Camden.

2024 results 2 loading...

Essex County gave Harris her biggest margin of victory at 44% while Bergen County delivered the highest votes total at nearly 225,000.

Bergen County and Gloucester County had the narrowest margins in New Jersey.

Harris won Bergen by 3.1%. Trump won Gloucester County by 3%.

