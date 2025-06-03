While gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciatterelli was holding a "rally" capped with a 10-minute call from President Trump, who endorsed him, Bill Spadea later spent two hours in the studio taking calls on The Steve Trevelise Show, covering several topics, among them, how he felt about not getting the endorsement from the president which he coveted.

Spadea's reaction to Trump's endorsement

"Clearly, I was disappointed. I wanted the endorsement but when you look at it, in a very interesting way, it turned in our favor. We've never had a bigger surge of low-dollar donors, social media posts, volunteers ... saying, man, did he make a mistake! What was the president thinking?" Spadea said.

Where Spadea stands with Trump

"Anybody who knows me and has listened to me for 20 minutes on these airwaves knows where I stand with President Trump," Spadea said.

"Now the difference is I had the guts to disagree with him when I thought it was against the interests of New Jersey. I disagreed with Warp Speed. I thought he should have fired Faucci. I thought he should have eradicated the deep state. You should want a constructive disagreement. That's how everybody gets better."

Will Spadea endorse Ciatterelli if he wins the nomination?

In a debate earlier this campaign season, Spadea was the only candidate on stage who did not explicitly commit to supporting the eventual nominee if it wasn't him.

"That is a question for Jack. Because Jack did not want my support in 2021; refused to come on this station," Spadea said Monday night,

"I'm an authentic guy. I'm running because the party insiders are going to annoint Jack the nominee and when I look at a guy who supports — still wouldn't retract it — men changing their birth certificates to pretend their women; supports — actively today — drivers licenses for illegals, which are driving up our costs, which create uninsured motorists which create a safety issue," Soadea said.

"When you look at this guy who has voted to raise taxes, he has voted for gun control bills, he's not really a Republican.

"I believe on every level we have to hold our own party accountable, so the question for Jack would be: Is he going to retract those statements?"

And if he did?

"If we're talking about a Republican who genuinely embraces everything, I would love nothing more than to see a Republican governor in 2025."

Listen to the full segment in this episode of Steve Trevelise On Demand