Republicans lose 5 more NJ counties with Sherrill&#8217;s landslide victory

Republicans lose 5 more NJ counties with Sherrill’s landslide victory

Getty Images/Townsquare Media

Listening to political commentators and some pollsters leading up to Tuesday, this gubernatorial election was supposed to be a dead heat.

Not even close.

Democratic Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill ran away with it, clobbering Republican Jack Ciattarelli by 13 points. Four years ago, the Republican came within 3 points of almost unseating Gov. Phil Murphy, who was term-limited from running again this year.

Although, Ciattarelli did gain more than 125,000 votes this year than he did four years ago, Sherrill won 453,000 more votes than Murphy.

Her gains were so strong, Sherrill flipped back five counties that had been won by President Trump in last year's presidential election, four of which Ciattarelli had won in 2021.

Ciattaralli's county-by-county margins underperformed not only Trump's but his own in 2021.

Sherrill's coattails also ensured that her party picked up even more seats in the Democratic-controlled Legislature.

Comparing New Jersey's 2025 election results, county by county

A look at who won each county in the 2025 gubernatorial election, as well as who each county voted for in the 2024 presidential election (which was won by President Trump nationally even though he lost New Jersey) and the 2021 gubernatorial race (won by Gov. Phil Murphy).

Democrat Mikie Sherrill flipped five counties previously won by Trump or Ciattarrelli.

Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

Filed Under: NJ election 2025
Categories: New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM