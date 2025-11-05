Listening to political commentators and some pollsters leading up to Tuesday, this gubernatorial election was supposed to be a dead heat.

Not even close.

Democratic Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill ran away with it, clobbering Republican Jack Ciattarelli by 13 points. Four years ago, the Republican came within 3 points of almost unseating Gov. Phil Murphy, who was term-limited from running again this year.

Although, Ciattarelli did gain more than 125,000 votes this year than he did four years ago, Sherrill won 453,000 more votes than Murphy.

Her gains were so strong, Sherrill flipped back five counties that had been won by President Trump in last year's presidential election, four of which Ciattarelli had won in 2021.

Ciattaralli's county-by-county margins underperformed not only Trump's but his own in 2021.

Sherrill's coattails also ensured that her party picked up even more seats in the Democratic-controlled Legislature.