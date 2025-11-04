TRENTON — New Jersey voters are casting ballots today in one of the nation's only two gubernatorial races this year. The expected-to-close contest between Democrat Mikie Sherrill and Republican Jack Ciattarelli that could signal whether the Garden State is shifting politically after nearly a decade of Democratic control.

Polls remain open until 8 p.m., after which results will begin to roll in. This story will be updated throughout the night as returns come in from across the state.

Election Day starts with bomb threats

Voting got off to a tense start after bomb threats forced relocations at polling sites in seven counties — including Bergen, Essex, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Ocean, and Passaic.

Authorities say all threats were determined to be hoaxes, but the incidents caused confusion and brief delays in some districts.

“We will not tolerate any attempts to interfere with our elections, and we will swiftly hold accountable anyone who seeks to interfere with the safety or security of our electoral process,” Attorney General Matt Platkin said.

A high-stakes race

Ciattarelli, a Trump-backed former legislator from Somerset County, is hoping to flip the state red by appealing to voters frustrated with rising costs. Sherrill, a former Navy pilot and federal prosecutor representing a formerly Republican district in Morris County, has positioned herself as a check on Trump-era policies and vowed to fight for infrastructure funding and affordability.

What’s next

Turnout could prove decisive in what’s expected to be a tight race. Check back here after 8 p.m. for live updates, county-by-county results, and reactions from both campaigns.

2025 early voting count

Before Election Day, more than 1.29 million people had already voted in New Jersey through in-person early voting or mail-in ballots. According to analysis by VoteHub.com, 66.6% of the ballots were from registered Republicans, 68.5% were from registered Democrats and 46.9% were from unaffiliated or independent voters.

2021 results for comparison

