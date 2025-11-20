After the embarrassing political catastrophe for the GOP candidate for governor and his backroom lobbyist and consultant buddies, losing to Mikie Sherrill by more than 14 points, many average people in New Jersey are convinced that nothing will ever change.

How many Republicans stayed home because of how awful Jack's campaign message was?

What was the message even? "At least he walked in his college graduation?"

Certainly not appealing to the tens of thousands of skilled trades workers displaced by Trump's cancellation of the Gateway Tunnel Project. How many Democrats and unaffiliated voters looked at Jack's lack of principles and message and decided to hold their nose and vote for Sherrill as the actual lesser of two evils?

Photo by Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images Photo by Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images loading...

Sherrill’s victory and the affordability debate in New Jersey

Can Sherrill actually make New Jersey more affordable? Not a chance.

She's cut from the same cloth as Murphy, Newsome and Pelosi.

It's clearly all about her and her ambition. But her campaign and continued advocacy on behalf of empowering small businesses and fighting to make New Jersey affordable have struck a chord, hence the landslide victory for the liberal.

SEE ALSO: Sherrill Flips Counties And Gains Votes In NJ

Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash loading...

The GOP’s challenge in a state shaped by Democratic policies

We all know it is the Democrats who have wreaked havoc on our state with totally irresponsible environmental policies which raise costs and do nothing to mitigate flooding.

We all know it's the entitlement subsidizing hundreds of thousands of illegals in New Jersey, which has cost taxpayers billions of dollars while middle-class families can barely keep up with their monthly bills.

We all know that the war on fossil fuels has caused our energy prices to spike every month.

We all know that the irresponsible attack on law enforcement by the past two attorneys general have compromised public safety and suppressed police recruiting.

We know that in order for the Republican Party to rise again in the Garden State, it will take strength, vision, solid messaging and practical solutions for unaffiliated/independent voters, especially those under 40, to embrace and digest.

Photo via Canva Photo via Canva loading...

Building a new Republican movement from the ground up

The first step is to use the largest microphone in the state and continue to advocate for local candidates with commonsense and integrity, as the solution is the build from the ground up.

I will continue to be on the trail helping and advocating for small businesses, parental rights, affordability and public safety.

You can join me on Saturday, Dec. 6 at the Forsgate Country Club in Monroe, Middlesex County.

Two conservative organizations have come together to sponsor the event, which includes lunch. You can sign up here.

My friends Rob Kovic from Sussex County and Greg Quinlan, who has been a champion of protecting families and advocating for kids and the unborn for his entire career, are leading the event.

I'll be speaking shortly after the event opens at 11 a.m.

Hope to see you there as I lay out the plan for how we take back our party and our state for working and middle-class families.

Comparing New Jersey's 2025 election results, county by county A look at who won each county in the 2025 gubernatorial election, as well as who each county voted for in the 2024 presidential election (which was won by President Trump nationally even though he lost New Jersey) and the 2021 gubernatorial race (won by Gov. Phil Murphy).

Democrat Mikie Sherrill flipped five counties previously won by Trump or Ciattarrelli. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

Report a correction 👈