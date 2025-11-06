Here are the top stories on NJ 101.5 for Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025.

PASSAIC — The threat emailed to police about a bomb left at the entrance to the voting area of a Passaic County voting location on Election Day included details about the device and a motive and was sent from a Russian email address, according to NJ.com.

This is similar to the email sent to a Toms River Regional School District official about a bomb left at the Cedar Grove School in Toms River and viewed by New Jersey 101.5. The Toms River email said the threat was “for political purposes” but did not include any other statement. It explained that a manifesto attached to the email explained the "general motives" for leaving the bomb and how it was "builder (sic)."

Meantime, a juvenile was arrested in North Brunswick on Tuesday afternoon for a threat made against the Livingston Park Elementary. Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office spokeswoman Brynn Flynn told New Jersey 101.5 there is no evidence "at this time" of a connection with the threats made against voting locations made in Bergen, Essex, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Ocean and Passaic counties.

It wasn’t even close. Leading up to the New Jersey gubernatorial election, many political commentators and pollsters predicted a dead heat between Democrat Mikie Sherrill and Republican Jack Ciattarelli.

But Sherrill clobbered Ciattarelli by 13 points. Four years ago, he came within three points of almost unseating Gov. Phil Murphy.

The massive turnout in this year’s race has flipped five New Jersey counties back to blue. Sherrill’s big victory helped put Passaic, Morris, Gloucester, Atlantic, and Cumberland counties back in the win column for Democrats.

All five counties voted for President Trump in 2024. The Democratic flip, as well as Sherrill’s win over Ciattarelli is widely seen as a sign of what could come for the president in the national midterm elections next year.

A 48-year-old Howell man has admitted to causing a passenger’s death while drunk at the wheel of a “U-T-V” in Ocean County. Stephen McGuire pleaded guilty to strict liability vehicular homicide and endangering the welfare of a child in the December 2020 crash that killed James Grover, also of Howell. McGuire was drunk when the vehicle plunged into what locals call “Crystal Lake,” in Whiting.

There were several juvenile passengers - the 62-year-old Grover was the only who died. Prosecutors say the victim’s family wanted to show mercy in backing the plea deal. McGuire is expected to face a recommended three-year term, when sentenced. The hazardous "blue hole" left behind by mining has continued to attract trespassers, leading to a crackdown by police this past summer.

NEW BRUNSWICK — Rutgers University police are searching for the person involved in an aggravated assault that involved a group of people on campus last weekend.

According to the campus police department, the incident occurred on Saturday, Nov. 1, at approximately 1:30 a.m., near the intersection of Seminary Place and College Avenue in New Brunswick.

Rutgers police are also investigating a criminal sexual contact that happened on Halloween at approximately 5:15 p.m. at Livingston Retail Area, 105 Joyce Kilmer Avenue, Piscataway on the Livingston Campus.

In this incident, the victim, who is affiliated with Rutgers University, reported that the perp approached her from behind and made unwanted contact.

