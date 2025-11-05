🚨 Howell man pleads guilty to charges in the 2020 UTV crash that killed a 62-year-old passenger.

A 48-year-old Howell man admitted that he caused a passenger’s death after driving a utility terrain vehicle while drunk.

On Monday, Stephen McGuire pleaded guilty to strict liability vehicular homicide and endangering the welfare of a child for the 2020 crash that killed 62-year-old James Grover, of Howell.

Prosecutors will ask a Superior Court judge to sentence McGuire to three years in prison on Jan. 9.

James Grover was killed in a UTV crash in December 2020 in Manchester (Credit: claytonfuneralhome.com)

Fatal crash at Heritage Minerals Mine in Manchester Township

On Dec. 12, 2020, McGuire drove his vehicle into the waters of the Heritage Minerals Mine, also known as ASARCO or Crystal Lake, off Route 70 in the Whiting section of Manchester.

He had three underage passengers and an adult riding with him, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said.

Grover was the only passenger who did not make it back to shore — police were called around 8:30 p.m..

Officers and members of the Manchester, Ridgeway and Whiting Volunteer Fire Companies carried out an underwater dive search and rescue and found the UTV overturned in about 25 feet of water — with Grover still strapped into his safety harness.

First responders tried CPR but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

An Ocean County plea deal is entered in a deadly UTV crash (Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration)

Blood test reveals drunk driving; arrest follows weeks later

Blood was drawn from McGuire at a local hospital. Results were returned in January 2021, showing his blood alcohol concentration was .127 at the time of the crash — above the legal limit of .08.

After the results came back, McGuire was arrested in Howell.

Crash victim mourned by large family as generous, avid outdoorsman

Grover was mourned as an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt, fish and garden. He was a member of several "rod and gun clubs" and also enjoyed cooking and listening to country music.

"He was a thrill seeker who lived his life to the fullest," his obituary says. Grover was survived by his children and 12 grandchildren.

“This plea agreement was reached only after extensive discussions with the family of Mr. Grover, who expressed an unequivocal desire to extend mercy to this defendant,” Billhimer said in a written statement.

“Their compassionate and forgiving nature brings this very difficult chapter to a close and permits the healing process to begin; we hope this resolution provides Mr. Grover’s family with some level of peace."

Dangerous “blue hole” site continues to attract trespassers

Despite being dubbed a "lake" by locals, the groundwater aquifer on the sprawling 7,000-acre property is one of many such "blue holes" left behind by years of mining around New Jersey, which present hazardous conditions.

Unstable sand and shoreline shelves that plummet unpredictably to depths of more than 60 feet, and notably cold water temperatures from a deep underground source, pose dangers that have previously led to such tragedy.

In July 2020, a 23-year-old Union County man also drowned at the same site.

“Seemingly unassuming, these bodies of water offer many dangers,” Manchester Police have warned on the department’s website.

The site has continued to attract trespassers, leading to a crackdown over the summer by police and property managers from Hovnanian Enterprises.

In July, trees were added and trenches were dug, along unauthorized trails to block passage.

Concrete barriers were also added at entry points and an access gate along Bone Hill Road.

The Heritage Minerals property is privately owned and remains strictly off-limits to the public.

A person found trespassing may face legal penalties, including fines of up to $1,000, up to six months in jail, or both. Any vehicles found on or within the property may also be impounded, police added.

