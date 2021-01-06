Homicide, DWI charges for Howell man who drove into lake with kids

A Howell man who drove a utility terrain vehicle into a lake has been charged with drunk driving and causing the death of one of the passengers.

On Dec. 12, Stephen McGuire, 43, drove his vehicle into the waters of the Heritage Minerals Mine, also known as ASARCO or Crystal Lake, off Route 70 in the Whiting section of Manchester. He had three underage passengers and James Grover, 62, of Howell, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer.

The youngsters were able get out of the water an joined a search for Grover, whose body divers found submerged under 25 feet, Billhimer said.

Firefighters tried to revive Grover but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Blood drawn from McGuire at Community Medical Center showed he had a blood alcohol concentration of .127, according to Billhimer, who said his office received the results on Tuesday and arrested McGuire at his home.

McGuire was charged with vehicular homicide and strict liability vehicular homicide in connection with Grover's death and was being held Wednesday at the Ocean County Jail.

McGuire was also charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of a child plus the motor vehicle offenses of driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated with a minor as a passenger and reckless driving.

