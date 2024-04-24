Body of missing Ocean County, NJ woman found on shoreline
🚨 Karen McKenna was reported missing on Monday morning
🚨 An all-day search did not locate McKenna's body
🚨 A body believed to be McKenna's was found on a beach
A woman who went missing Monday morning was found dead.
Karen McKenna, 65, had left her home around 4 a.m. Monday and was never seen again, according to the Ocean County Sheriff's Office.
News 12 reported the search for McKenna was focused on the area of Nelson’s Marine Landing along the boardwalk in Island Heights.
A law enforcement source told New Jersey 101.5 that a body was found in Barnegat Bay on Tuesday mornin.
Island Heights police did not respond to requests for an update on the search. The department did not update its Facebook post about McKenna.
An obituary on the Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home of Toms River website included a photo matching the one image posted by police. It gave her date of death as April 23.
Body spotted on the shoreline
Josette Lata told Patch she saw a body on the shoreline during her daily paddleboat trip from Pine Beach to the beginning of the Toms River around sunrise Tuesday. She reported her discovery to State Police and stayed with the body until troopers arrived by boat.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
Worst 30 public schools in New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman
How much does parking cost at NJ fun spots?
Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander
NJ Street Fairs are back! See the latest 2024 schedule
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant