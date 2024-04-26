Smash-and-grab thieves target bagel shops, pizzerias in Ocean County, NJ

🚨 Two restaurants in Toms River and a third in Manchester were robbed

🚨 The front doors was smashed and the registers removed

🚨 Two Toms River eateries were robbed on April 17

At least three restaurants were burglarized along Route 37 in Manchester and Toms River late Thursday night.

Manchester police posted surveillance video showing a thief break the glass of the door into All Star Bagels on the westbound side of Route 37 just after midnight. The thief steps through the door and runs to the register.

Toms River police said the glass on the front doors of Pizza and Panini and Singas Famous Pizza was broken later in the night. In both break-ins, cash was taken and the cash registers were removed. The two restaurants are located on the westbound side of Route 37.

ALSO READ: Worker at a Target in NJ tries to stop 3 brazen shoplifters

Break-in at Panini & PIzza in Toms River 4/25/24 Break-in at Panini & Pizza in Toms River 4/25/24 (Jerry Gialanella) loading...

Earlier burglaries in Toms River

Windows were also used to rob two businesses along Fischer Boulevard in Toms River in the early morning hours of April 17, according to police.

The front window of Breakin Bread was smashed with a brick and a safe removed. Police say a paver brick was also used on the front window of New York Water Bagel and cash stolen.

Manchester and Toms River have not publicly connected the robberies in their respective communities.

Previous reporting by Dino Flammia was used in this report

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

The best supermarkets in New Jersey These are the highest-rated supermarkets in each of New Jersey's 21 counties. The ratings are based on reviews left by customers on Google. To be included in the top, a supermarket had to have a substantial number of reviews (typically at leas a thousand).

How much does parking cost at NJ fun spots? It's great to spend time at New Jersey amusements and fun spots. Some places charge to both park and get into an attraction while others offer free parking. (information is as of April 22, 2024) Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander