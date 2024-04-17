TOMS RIVER — Police say two businesses along Fischer Blvd. were targeted overnight and robbed of cash.

It's unknown at this point whether the same person(s) was responsible for both crimes. Police are asking the public for help.

According to the police department, during the overnight hours going into Wednesday, the front window of Breakin Bread was smashed with a brick. An unknown suspect(s) removed a safe containing cash.

A Facebook post from Breakin Bread says a cash register was stolen as well. It includes surveillance footage of someone walking down Merrimac Drive with the restaurant's safe.

"We work so hard and countless hours. This is not ok!," the restaurant wrote.

Police say a paver brick was also used on the front window of New York Water Bagel.

"An amount of cash was stolen from inside that store," police said.

Anyone with information related to these crimes is asked to contact Detective Carey at 732-349-0150, ext. 1292.

In late March, according to police, thieves broke into Venzio Jewelry at the Ocean County Mall in Toms River and stole $1 million worth of jewels from a safe. They accessed the shop by cutting a hole in the wall of a neighboring vacant store, police say.

