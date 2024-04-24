🔴 Fundraiser for teen involved in serious crash

🔴 She was declared brain-dead and pulled off life support one week later

🔴 Crash remains under investigation

MANCHESTER — A young Brick woman's organs will help to save lives after she died as a result of injuries she suffered in a crash in Ocean County, according to her family.

Catalina Reinoso was airlifted to a hospital after the crash in Manchester early on the morning of Sunday, April 14, according to a GoFundMe fundraiser. Reinoso graduated from Brick Township High School in 2023, the Brick Patch reported.

Authorities have not confirmed details about the crash. Bryan Huntenburg, a spokesman for the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office, said to New Jersey 101.5 Tuesday that the crash was under investigation.

A photo of the crash scene posted by Tri-County Scanner News on their Facebook page showed a silver vehicle overturned out front of the Manchester Emergency Services building at 82 Lacey Road in Whiting.

Young Brick woman declared brain dead

Doctors determined that Reinoso suffered brain damage from seizures directly after the crash and hours later, according to David Uriarte who created the GoFundMe.

Reinoso was intubated and unable to breathe on her own. She remained in the ICU for nearly a week.

In an update, Reinoso's sister Valentina Reinoso said that she was declared brain-dead at 2:19 p.m. on April 19.

She said her family decided together to donate Catalina's organs.

"As a family we walked her off into the operating room where her organs were donated to save 9 lives. As of now we can’t comment on anything else about the situation but Catalina is gone," Valentina Reinoso said.

The GoFundMe had raised $17,392 as of Wednesday afternoon.

