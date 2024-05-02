Man killed while walking across Route 37 in Toms River
🔻 A pedestrian was struck crossing Route 166 near a small strip mall in Toms River
🔻 It is the second fatal crash in Toms River in 2024
TOMS RIVER — A pedestrian on Route 166 in Toms River was struck by a motorcycle Wednesday night.
Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said the pedestrian was struck on Route 166 near Hilltop Road near Stella Parkway Plaza around 8:25 p.m. The pedestrian, a male, was crossing the southbound lane when he was struck, according to a law enforcement source.
The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital via ambulance. The names of the motorcyclist and pedestrian were not disclosed by Billhimer.
Route 166 was closed between Lowell Lane and Mapletree Road for an initial investigation.
The crash was the second fatal crash this year in Toms River and the 14th in Ocean County, according to State police records.
